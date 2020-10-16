It's been almost a year since You Season 2 dropped on Netflix, so it's been a while since fans have learned more details about Joe and his very dark world. Well, luckily, Netflix just announced some casting news for Season 3... and some plot details along with it. The You Season 3 cast includes Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle, and it sounds like their characters are going to stir up a whole lot of drama.

Netflix announced via Twitter on Oct. 15 that "fresh blood" will be joining You for its third season. In the tweet, they announced Grant will play Sherry, "a 'Mom-fluencer' who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love [Victoria Pedretti] into her social circle." Van Winkle will play "the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe [Penn Badgley] into his inner circle." Two-faced characters are nothing new to the world of You, so it sounds like these two will fit in with Joe and Love just perfectly.

Grant might be familiar to audiences from her roles in dark comedies like Search Party and Santa Clarita Diet. Van Winkle has appeared in several TV shows, including Hart of Dixie and the 90210 reboot.

When audiences last saw Joe and Love, they'd moved to the suburbs to start their new family, even after Love revealed that she's just as dark as Joe. Between the two of them, they murdered Love's brother Forty (James Scully), Joe's ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), Joe's neighbor Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and the comedian Henderson (Chris D'Elia). The odds aren't great that new characters Sherry and Cary will make it out of Season 3 alive, but then again, Joe did seem determined to turn over a new leaf at the end of Season 2.

There's no release date yet for Season 3 of You, but filming is supposed to begin in February 2021 and the season will likely be released at some point in 2021. Whenever Season 3 comes out, creator Sera Gamble promises its story is worth waiting for. "I will say that we have an idea for season three that is SO exciting that people talk about it in the [writer's] room everyday," she told Cosmopolitan UK.

In the meantime, Seasons 1 and 2 of You are streaming on Netflix now.