You Need To See These Face Masks On Walmart.com For Under $20

I'm a pretty busy gal who's juggling a ton of responsibilities, so spa days are few and far between. For me, affordable face masks are a great way to get multiple benefits in a single application. But choosing the right mask can be overwhelming. With the scope of products on the beauty market ranging from reasonable to astronomical, it's a welcome surprise that there are amazing face masks on Walmart.com that are actually super budget-friendly.

If you're just a cleanse, tone, and moisturize kind of person, adding an extra step may seem a little daunting. But the benefits of face masks are undeniable — from masks that give you more glowing, even-toned skin to masks that fight oil to combat breakouts. Give yourself a little at-home spa day (at a fraction of the cost) and try one of my faves below.

Tackle Breakouts With This Detoxifying Mask

Yes To Tomatoes Clear Skin Acne Detoxifying Charcoal Mud Mask $18 Walmart If you're dealing with a pesky breakout, a mask like this one with charcoal, a natural cleansing agent, will draw out all the pimple-forming dirt and oil. It's even formulated with a bit of salicylic acid (one of the most popular acne treatments) for added blemish-fighting power.

Clarify Your Skin With Natural Ingredients All The Way From Africa

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Mud Mask $9 Walmart This mask is formulated with African Black Soap and raw wheat butter to clarify, balance, and soothe blemish-prone skin. Tamarind extract and tea tree oil work together to brighten and soothe while leaving skin feeling purified and refreshed.

Live "La Vie En Rose" With This Hydrating Rosewater Face Mask

Advanced Clinicals Rosewater Mask $15 Walmart For those looking for a gentle formula, this cooling gel mask will detoxify your skin without overdrying, thanks to its ultra nourishing rosewater, aloe vera, and coconut oil-enriched formula.

This All-Over Dead Sea Mud Mask Is Worth A Try

PURE Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face, Body & Hair $15 Walmart The mineral-rich Dead Sea mud in this mask makes it a deep cleanser and pore size reducer, but kaolin clay, shea butter, sunflower oil, and aloe vera get an honorable mention for improving skin's texture. Plus, you can use it on your face, body, and scalp.

Peel Off The Dirt With This Witch Hazel And Charcoal Mask

Advanced Clinicals Activated Charcoal Peel Off Face Mask $12 Walmart If you like seeing the actual dirt and gunk lifted from your pores, this peel-off mask will be a fun addition to your skin care routine. The charcoal acts as a magnet to draw out all impurities alongside witch hazel and tea tree oil to treat.

Get Overnight Results With This Illuminating Gold Sleeping Mask

Lagunamoon 24K Gold Facial Mask $12 Walmart This mask does quadruple duty: It moisturizes, brightens, repairs delicate skin, and firms the skin. Layer it on after washing your face before bed for intense overnight treatment and hydration.

Experiment With A Bubble Mask For Glowing Skin

Glam Glow Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask $8 Walmart Have fun while getting clean! This oxygenating deep cleanse mask with bamboo charcoal-infused with green tea (TEAOXI®) works to reveal glowing, deeply purified skin in just three minutes.

DIY Your Own Mask With This Mineral-Rich Bentonite Clay

Sodium Bentonite Clay Mask, 100% Pure Indian Healing Clay Bentonite Powder Detox Face Mask $11 Walmart When you mix bentonite clay with water or apple cider vinegar, it creates a negatively charged mask that works like a magnet to draw out toxins.This DIY concoction is known to introduce rich nutrients back into the skin, shrink pores, prevent breakouts and leave skin soft and clean.

Control Shine And Soothe Skin With This Skin Care Staple

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Clay Face Mask $11 Walmart This clay mask enriched with naturally-derived grapefruit extract works to absorb oil and draw out impurities to help add a matte finish to the skin, especially for acne-prone skin.

This Black Sugar Mask Boosts Moisture And Exfoliates Skin

SKINFOOD Black Sugar Honey Mask $14 Walmart The two active ingredients in this mask are as effective as they are delicious: honey and sugar. Because honey is a natural humectant, it draws moisture to the skin and sugar makes for a gentle exfoliant. Follow this mask with your go-to moisturizer for ultra-soft skin.

Tell Breakouts To Take Five With This Best-Selling Rubber Mask

[ Dr.Jart+ ] Rubber Love Mask Clear Lover $12 Walmart This cult skin care brand makes so many best-selling masks, and this one is no different. This two-step system includes a highly concentrated ampoule serum and a rubber mask that help fight breakouts and soothe stressed skin. The rubber mask derived from algae reacts with calcium to cool and calm the skin and also helps pump moisture in the skin to maximize hydration benefits.

