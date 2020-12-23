It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The question is, do you? After all, one way to show off all the holiday spirit you're feeling on the inside is to slip into something festively sexy on the outside with some holiday lingerie for your zodiac sign. Why your zodiac sign? Because not all lingerie is the same, so catering it to the style that makes you feel your most powerful is a great way to get you in the mood for a little holiday celebration. For example, maybe you're a Leo who's all about showing off your gifts, or perhaps you're a more traditional Capricorn for whom clean lines and soft fabrics make the sexiest package. There are no wrong answers here, it's just about picking the lingerie that makes your tinsel tingle the most.

Go ahead and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and slip into something a little more seasonally sensual based on your zodiac sign.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Banded Logo Shine Strap Teddy $119.50 | Victoria’s Secret See on Victoria’s Secret This bold teddy is just what fiery Aries wants for Christmas. Sure, they’ll end up on the naughty list, but it's totally worth it.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) La Perla Triangle Bra $160 | La Perla See on La Perla La Perla Brazilian Briefs $160 | La Perla See on La Perla Taurus has a taste for luxury, so only the finest lingerie will do. La Perla’s flower explosion set in burgundy is holiday-ready, but will have them feeling fierce all year round.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Lena Underwire Bra $90 | Lonely See on Lonely Lena High Waist Brief $50 | Lonely See on Lonely Gemini is a study in contradiction, and they deserve lingerie that celebrates it like — the Lena bra and panty from Lonely. Lace meets mesh in this uniquely stunning holiday-friendly set.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Pretty Flowers Baby-Doll $65 $32 | Intimissimi See on Intimissimi Cancer has a sweet and loving side that especially comes out around this time of year, when it's all about family and connection. For them, this sexy-yet-classy babydoll is a perfect holiday treat.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Dark Red Mesh and Lace Underwire Babydoll $64.50 | Torrid See on Torrid Leo loves looking their best and feeling the admiring eyes of their partner. This sexy mesh babydoll shows off all of Leo's swerves and curves, so they’ll feel their most festively frisky.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Sugar Bodysuit $625 | Agent Provocateur See on Agent Provocateur Virgo lives to take care of the people they love, so when it's time to love themselves, they deserve the best. In this decadent satin bodysuit with a bow detail, they'll feel like the total package.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Bettie Page Satin & Lace Bralette and Slip Skirt $58.50 $29.25 | Playful Promises See on Playful Promises Sensual Scorpio loves to get in touch with their inner bombshell. This sexy satin set in emerald green has plenty of old-school sexual power that they'll love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) TomboyX Nutcracker Ruched Bralette $32 | TomboyX See on TomboyX TomboyX Nutcracker Boy Shorts $20 | TomboyX See on TomboyX For a sign that's pretty much always on the go, comfy is the sexiest thing you can be. Sagittarius will appreciate this cozy, wedgie-free set with cheeky holiday flair.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Satin Long PJ Set $79.50 | Victoria’s Secret See on Victoria’s Secret Capricorn appreciates classical lines and the feeling of luxurious fabrics on their skin. This satin pajama set with a hint of festiveness will make them feel like it's the holidays whenever they slip into them all year round. For added oomph, wear the top. (And just the top.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Savage X Fenty Cotton Jersey Crop Tee $32.95 | Savage X Fenty See on Savage X Fenty Savage X Fenty Cotton Jersey Hot Short $32.95 | Savage X Fenty See on Savage X Fenty Aquarius is a unique sign who goes their own way, so of course they aren’t going to opt for something traditional when it comes to lingerie. Instead, they want something modern and chic, yet still super sexy, like this set from Savage X Fenty.