It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The question is, do you? After all, one way to show off all the holiday spirit you're feeling on the inside is to slip into something festively sexy on the outside with some holiday lingerie for your zodiac sign. Why your zodiac sign? Because not all lingerie is the same, so catering it to the style that makes you feel your most powerful is a great way to get you in the mood for a little holiday celebration. For example, maybe you're a Leo who's all about showing off your gifts, or perhaps you're a more traditional Capricorn for whom clean lines and soft fabrics make the sexiest package. There are no wrong answers here, it's just about picking the lingerie that makes your tinsel tingle the most.
Go ahead and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and slip into something a little more seasonally sensual based on your zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21 — April 19)
This bold teddy is just what fiery Aries wants for Christmas. Sure, they’ll end up on the naughty list, but it's totally worth it.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20)
Taurus has a taste for luxury, so only the finest lingerie will do. La Perla’s flower explosion set in burgundy is holiday-ready, but will have them feeling fierce all year round.
Gemini (May 21 — June 20)
Gemini is a study in contradiction, and they deserve lingerie that celebrates it like — the Lena bra and panty from Lonely. Lace meets mesh in this uniquely stunning holiday-friendly set.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22)
Cancer has a sweet and loving side that especially comes out around this time of year, when it's all about family and connection. For them, this sexy-yet-classy babydoll is a perfect holiday treat.
Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)
Leo loves looking their best and feeling the admiring eyes of their partner. This sexy mesh babydoll shows off all of Leo's swerves and curves, so they’ll feel their most festively frisky.
Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)
Virgo lives to take care of the people they love, so when it's time to love themselves, they deserve the best. In this decadent satin bodysuit with a bow detail, they'll feel like the total package.
Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)
For Venus-ruled Libra, this super-romantic and intricate set is just the thing to put them in the mood for a very sexy holiday celebration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)
Sensual Scorpio loves to get in touch with their inner bombshell. This sexy satin set in emerald green has plenty of old-school sexual power that they'll love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)
For a sign that's pretty much always on the go, comfy is the sexiest thing you can be. Sagittarius will appreciate this cozy, wedgie-free set with cheeky holiday flair.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)
Capricorn appreciates classical lines and the feeling of luxurious fabrics on their skin. This satin pajama set with a hint of festiveness will make them feel like it's the holidays whenever they slip into them all year round. For added oomph, wear the top. (And just the top.)
Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)
Aquarius is a unique sign who goes their own way, so of course they aren’t going to opt for something traditional when it comes to lingerie. Instead, they want something modern and chic, yet still super sexy, like this set from Savage X Fenty.
Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)
Pisces is a true-blue romantic who wants to indulge in their most sensual fantasies. This adorable set blends coziness with an old-world glamour that's a total dream.
It may be wintertime, but man... is it hot in here?