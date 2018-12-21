If I had three wishes, I would most likely wish for a puppy, a totally clean and waste-free environment, and a pizza pie for every single day of 2019. And even though the first two wishes on my list aren't necessarily in the cards right now, it is, in fact, possible to win free pies for an entire 365 days straight. That's right: You can win free Papa John's pizza for a year by simply entering its updated rewards program, and ordering something within the next couple of days. Do it quickly, though — the opportunity ends soon, and you definitely won't want to miss out.

In honor of Papa John's revamping its rewards program, the chain is incentivizing pizza lovers nationwide to join and enter the chain's Papa Dough sweepstakes, according to the press release. Yes, you heard that correctly. You can win the grand prize through Papa Dough Sweepstakes, which will get you free Papa John’s for an entire year. The "free pie" will be awarded in the form of Papa Dough (aka points toward free 'za) deposited into the winner’s Papa Rewards account. The winner will also receive a 100 percent genuine Golden Pepperoncini, which is valued at a whopping $10,000! Sounds like a dream come true.

Courtesy Of Papa John's

You can enter the Papa Dough Sweepstakes by simply making a $5 minimum purchase through your now-updated Papa's Rewards account before Jan. 6, 2019. If you'd rather not spend any cash, on the other hand, you can also enter by mailing in a 3-inch x 5-inch piece of paper, handwritten with your name and contact information by Jan. 6. The lucky AF grand prize winner will be selected at random (along with multiple first through fifth place winners), and each of them will be notified by Jan. 14, 2019 by phone, email, or mail. I'm seriously sitting on the edge of my seat. For more information on how to enter, make sure to check out the official rules on their website.

According to the press release, Papa's Rewards now allows for members to earn and redeem points way more quickly than ever before. Once you earn a certain amount of points, you'll be able to use Papa Dough towards anything you want on the menu, which includes pretty much anything from pizza, to a wide variety of side dishes, and even desserts. In fact, you can even use it towards limited time offers and deals. So, it's safe to say I totally would have tried using it towards the special Royal Wedding pie the chain made in honor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Guess it's too late for that, though.

It looks like the pizza chain is feeling extra generous this holiday season, though, because according to Papa John's, the pizza chain gave out one million points to random Papa Rewards members nationwide, earlier in December. Some lucky winners even received 75 points which ain't too shabby — that translates to about $10 in Papa Dough. I really wish I was one of them, but unfortunately, I wasn't.

Courtesy Of Papa John's

There truly is nothing better than pizza. That is, except for free pizza. I'm definitely trying to win the Golden Pepperoncini and free 'za for a year, so you'd better believe I'm joining Papa's Rewards as we speak. 365 days of pizza is all I want for Christmas this year, to be completely honest, so my fingers and toes are crossed.