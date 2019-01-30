I'm one of those people who has always felt a special connection to the ocean. I grew up in Florida, just a short drive away from the Gulf of Mexico. I think because of that, any time I'm near a body of salt water, I can't resist the urge to dive in. I guess you could say that I jump at every opportunity to embrace my inner mermaid. If you're anything like me and want to live like an actual mermaid, you can sleep with the fish at The MURAKA at the Conrad Maldives Rengali Island. This is not a drill.

Newly opened in November 2018, The MURAKA is an entire residence situated in the Indian Ocean — and I had the incredible opportunity of visiting. It boasts a huge upper floor suite above the water with a living room and two big bedrooms, completely covered in floor-to-ceiling glass so you can have an unobstructed view of the sea. But the most breathtaking part, of course, is the underwater residence.

The underwater bedroom offers beautiful panoramic views of the marine life and surrounding coral reefs. The crystal clear water lets you see for what seems like miles beyond the glass walls to enjoy the company of the tropical fish, sharks, rays, eels, and other marine life that live around the resort. (You might even spot some Nemos and Dorys!)

So, if you're ready to fully embody your mermaid dreams, treat yourself to a stay at The MURAKA. You won't be disappointed.

It's not just an amazing view, but it's a full five-star luxury experience.

As if the awe-inspiring underwater experience wasn't enough, booking a stay at The MURAKA also includes some serious five-star accommodations. During the entire stay, guests of The MURAKA have a 24-hour staff at their service, including a butler to grab anything you need. You can also have a personal chef who will make anything you desire at a moment's notice. (So, if you're in the mood for a yummy late-night snack, the chef has your back.)

According to the press release, you can book some experiences that are exclusive to guests of The MURAKA. For example, you can star in your very own Discovery Channel-inspired underwater documentary, complete with your own narrations as you snorkel or dive (if you're certified) through the surrounding coral reefs. How cool is that?

The underwater bathroom was by far my favorite room in the residence.

Every view at The MURAKA is incredible, but when I visited, the bathroom was my favorite room by far. Every ocean-facing wall is made of floor-to-ceiling glass, so you can shower while watching all the fish swim by. Sleeping under schools of fish and dancing anemones is pretty cool, but in my opinion, being in the bathroom feels like you're really living underwater.

The MURAKA offers an unparalleled experience that's sure to make for an unforgettable trip.

The pictures and videos look unreal, but the true beauty in the experience is getting to see it all in person. If you want to book a stay at The MURAKA, shoot an email over to TheMuraka@conradhotels.com. Staying there will be a chance for you to truly embrace your inner mermaid, so you can live your best life under the sea.