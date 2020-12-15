It's nearly the end of this season of The Bachelorette, which means it's time to reflect on everything that went down these past couple months. That means that many of the guys from this season have returned to tell their side of the story for "Men Tell All," including the ones who stirred up a bit of controversy, like Yosef Aborady. Yosef's Bachelorette "Men Tell All" interview gave him the chance to talk about his big fight with Bachelorette Clare Crawley.

Tayshia Adams is about to hand out her final rose, but she's not the only Bachelorette of Season 16. Before Tayshia took over the role of Bachelorette midway though this season, Clare was in her shoes. Clare spent most of her time on The Bachelorette focused on her now-fiancé Dale Moss, but she also had some pretty memorable moments with some of the other guys. Clare's fight with Yosef stands out, particularly because of he told her he was "ashamed to be associated" with her after some of the guys had a strip-dodgeball group date... that Yosef wasn't even a part of himself. Yosef said that Claire wasn't setting a good example for his daughter, and Clare retorted by telling him the same thing she told Juan Pablo Galavis when she was on his season of The Bachelor: she would never want him to be the father of her children.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

During "Men Tell All," Yosef was given the opportunity to discuss his fight with Clare and to say whether or not he stands by saying that he expected more from "the oldest Bachelorette in history." He said that he felt he needed to stand up for the guys who were on the date, but Blake Moynes and Kenny Braasch who were two of those guys, said that they felt no need for him to fight with Clare for them.

When Chris Harrison asked Yosef if he stood by his actions, he said he completely did. All of the guys said that they disagree with Yosef's actions, and Riley Christian flate out told him he's a terrible person. But Yosef continued to defend himself. He said, "If my daugther did something like that, I hope someone would call her out."

Even Chris was upset by the way Yosef acted with Clare and offered him one more opportunity to apologize. Chris said, "I've seen a lot foofcrazy stuff in 20 years, but that was not a good look. I would love if you could see that and say to Clare, 'for that I'm sorry.'"

But even after Chris pushed him to apologize, Yosef still wouldn't budge.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

