Would you rather order bottomless brunch this weekend, or buy a plane ticket to Europe? I ask, because both will probably cost you the same amount of money right now. I'm not kidding: WOW Air's January 2019 flight sale has $49 tickets to Europe — and if you're anything like me, that's close to the amount of money you'd spend during a weekend out with friends. So, what do you say? Endless mimosas or a European vacation? If you chose the latter, read on to figure out how you can score a cheap getaway this year.

First, let's discuss the company that's offering such cheap flights across the pond. I'm talking about WOW Air, an Icelandic airline that's known for reasonable plane tickets between Iceland, North America, and Europe. Those of you familiar with WOW Air might recall some of the company's previous sales, which have been notoriously reasonable (heck, some of you might've even purchased tickets in the past). But if you haven't heard about the airline and want to book a trip, now is the perfect time to do it. As I previously mentioned, the company is currently offering $49 one-way flights to Iceland and a handful of European cities — so get your wallet out and start scanning flights.

In order to look at the discounted one-way flights that WOW Air is currently offering, head to the company's sale page. Once you're there, select your origin location to the right of the screen (you'll be able to choose from Boston, Detroit, New York EWR, and Washington D.C.). After choosing a departure airport, $49 flights will populate by city toward the bottom half of the page. The destination cities you can choose from include Reykjavik, Iceland; Brussels, Belgium; Dublin, Ireland; Frankfurt, Germany; and London, England.

If you're hoping to visit one of those cities, you can either hit "VIEW PRICES" or "READ MORE" under each link. By clicking on the first option, a selection of prices will appear underneath the city by month. If you choose the latter, you'll be taken to a page that'll provide you with ticket fares and information about the city that you selected. Regardless of which option you pick, you'll be able to choose your preferred flight price by clicking on the "BOOK" button next to your favorite fare. Then, you'll be able to search those flights and choose one that works for you.

Before you start looking for flights and booking your European vacation, there are a few things that you should know about WOW Air's current sale. The most important thing to note is that you only have until Jan. 18, 2019 to book a $49 one-way flight through the company. In other words, you might want to book now and plan later. Another thing to keep in mind is that the travel window for those discounted tickets is between Jan. 21, 2019 and March 11, 2019 — so book your vacay accordingly. For more information on the sale, visit WOW Airline's Terms & Conditions page.

If you're hoping to stay in this weekend so you can book your $49 one-way flight to Europe via WOW Air, go ahead and start planning your trip. With ticket prices this cheap, you'll be able to fly to your favorite European city without tapping into your savings account. Sure, the return ticket prices might not be on sale — but if you ask me, it's worth splurging on if your initial flight is less than $50.