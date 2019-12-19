Winter isn't always as magical as it may seem. Despite the holiday festivities, the ice-cold season is a symbol of death and rebirth. That might explain why these three zodiac signs will have the worst winter solstice 2019: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. I'm sure they can already feel the cold creeping up on them as we speak.

This year's winter solstice kicks off on Dec. 21, the same day the sun enters Capricorn, which makes perfect sense. After all, Capricorns can be cold, pragmatic, and pretty darn ruthless when it pertains to their goals — and that's not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it can be completely necessary amid blistery weather. Our ancestors knew that all too well, as they used to prepare for this time of year for months, or else they would pretty much freeze and starve to death.

With that being said, here's why this year's winter solstice will likely challenge Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius:

Gemini: There Are Lots Of Things On Your Mind, Especially Money

It's time to grow up, Gemini. On the first day of winter, the sun will join Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your erotic eighth house of sex, transformation, intimate unions, and joint ventures. This area of your chart isn't necessarily your favorite, because it revolves around taboo-related topics such as taxes, inheritance, insurance, etc. So, if you're dealing with paying off debt, or perhaps considering the thought of taking out a loan for a business venture, make sure you do your homework. Sure, Venus and Jupiter have your best interest, but there's still a whole lot of work to be done with Pluto-Saturn-South Node.

Also, the moon will be in smoldering Scorpio, activating your sixth house of responsibilities, so it's time to get to work.

Libra: You're Tending To Things On The Homefront

Don't be afraid to look inward, Libra. The first day of winter will likely have you in your feels, as the sun will join, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation. This will shed light on family matters, along with themes related to previously set foundations that need restructuring. Not to worry, Libra. You've been working on this for quite some time now, you know what needs to be done, and you're doing everything in your power to make sure it's being taken care of.

The moon will also be in Scorpio, activating your second house of income, values, and self-worth, so you'll likely be dealing with financial matters.

Aquarius: You're Second-Guessing Yourself

Let it all go, Aquarius. What are you resisting? What are you needing to confront after years of repressing? I know you're not a fan of discussing emotionally related topics, let alone dealing with them first hand. However, that's exactly what the cosmos are asking you to do; therefore, the first day of winter might feel a bit like deja vu. The sun will join Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node via your secretive 12th house of closure, karma, and all things behind the scenes. Have you been enjoying your solitude as of late? If used wisely, this could be an incredibly productive time for you, especially for your spirit.

The moon will also be in Scorpio, beaming through your ambitious career sector, shifting your attention toward authority figures and your reputation in the world.