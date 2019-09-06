If you're looking for a new beauty brand to stan, please look no further than Willam Belli's COVERBOY beauty line, a cosmetics company designed to appeal to creatives, drag queens, makeup artists, boys, girls, and virtually everyone else who can appreciate a good lash and a bold lip. If you're a sucker for glitter and a snatched beat, I can almost guarantee COVERBOY is about to become your go-to brand for all things glam, so let's all take a minute to thank Willam for blessing us with this range: Thank you, thank you, thank you.

If you aren't already obsessed with Willam, I don't want to judge you, but uh, I'm about to turn your world upside down. Willam shot to fame after appearing on Season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2012, and has been a staple figure in the Drag community ever since. Of course, with great drag comes great glam, and according to Willam, he's always had a knack for it. "I went from coloring books to my face. It’s basically the same thing," Willam tells Elite Daily.

Of course, Willam's been beating his face for ages. Why start a makeup line now?

Courtesy of COVERBOY

"My favorite makeup company went under," Willam says, "I was like, better find a way to get some new free makeup." As for the brand name, Willam decided to go with something a little cheeky and so classically drag: "Covergirl don’t cover boy is the oldest drag joke in the book," he says. Tea.

The range will debut with three products and 16 SKUs, including five shades of Lip Varnish that will retail for $18 a pop:

Courtesy of COVERBOY

"For the packaging I decided to make a drag queen neutral (leopard print)," says Willam:

Courtesy of COVERBOY

As for the Designer Lashes, there will be six different options ranging in price from $10 to $18. Some are extremely wearable, but most are dramatic AF, because why would Willam settle for anything less?

The Day Lash is probably the most understated of them all...

Courtesy of COVERBOY

...while my fave, Pigeon, is certainly not for the faint of heart:

Courtesy of COVERBOY

"I’ve used one pair of tester lashes (The Day Lash) over 20 times so far," says Willam. Wow. "Very durable. I just finished up my glitter testers, too, so I’m glad we’re releasing soon."

Speaking of the Glitter Gels, there will be four shades, retailing at $12 a pop:

Courtesy of COVERBOY

The Glitter Gels can be used on eyes, lips, and cheeks, and Willam notes that it was important to create a formula that really performed. These high-quality glitters have zero fallout, and all you've got to do is scoop some up and swipe it on. "I’m happy that I put forth a line that you don’t need ANY brushes for," says Willam. "Just fingers. Or feet. You do you, y’know?"

So you're wondering where to buy COVERBOY now, since it looks so dope? So glad you asked!

Courtesy of COVERBOY

If you're planning to attend DragCon this year, you're in luck, because COVERBOY will be debuting at DragCon NYC on Sept. 6 in partnership with Ready Go Ventures. "DragCon’s attendees are my target market so it makes sense that I would debut there with a bunch of people that also do/love drag," shares Willam. "I think what makes COVERBOY different is that it is designed to make everyone look glamorous, it’s not just for drag queens," he adds.

Not in New York? Don't stress, you can still shop:

Courtesy of COVERBOY

After DragCon, COVERBOY will be available on shopcoverboy.com. Plus, Hollywood-based fans can catch Willam at a special one-day pop-up shop on Sept. 14 and shop the brand IRL at 1646 N Cherokee Ave in Los Angeles, California. If you're wondering how to do your makeup to get on Willam's good side, he says whatever you like is just fine with him — when asked about beauty trends he'd like to see gone for good, Willam had this incredible reply: "Who the hell am I to tell people what to do with their face? Do whatever makes you happy." And if that means shopping COVERBOY, then hey, it's a win-win.