Game of Thrones Season 8's major battle ended with several deaths, both on and off the battlefield. The least expected was that of the Night King, who fell to Arya's blade in the final minutes of the episode. On the other end of the spectrum was the death of Melisandre, who told everyone when she showed up she wasn't planning on living to see the sunrise. It was the second time she foretold her death, the first being when she told Varys they would die on Westeros. Will Varys die in Game Of Thrones Season 8? After all, Melisandre is now one-for-two in her prediction.

Fans might forget Varys is not a Westerosi native. Unlike Melisandre, who showed up with fire spells and creepy catchphrases, King Landing's original Master of Whispers didn't wear his outlander status on his sleeve. After all, it didn't behoove him for those in power to be forcibly reminded he wasn't one of them at every turn. His eunuch status and his style could be attributed to his profession.

But Varys' circumstances are from his Essos upbringing and the religious forces at play on the continent. His escape to Westeros was to get away from women like Melisandre. Her prediction of his death on this side of the Narrow Sea isn't necessarily a warning, but a promise he never has to go back again.

Varys went to Essos to find Daenerys because he believes her to be the best chance Westeros has for sane and fair leadership. But as fans will recall from Season 5 and 6, he wasn't thrilled to be there, especially once Tyrion made a deal with the followers of R'hllor to preach in the name of Daenerys Targaryen. Varys was very happy to roll back to Westeros as soon as was absolutely possible, to go chill out in Dorne and spend time sipping tea and exchanging snark with Lady Olenna Tyrell.

Therefore, fans should consider that Melisandre's words are not a promise Varys' death is coming in the next three episodes, but a promise he's finally backed the right horse. If Varys is going to die in these lands, that means it's because Daenerys does not hightail it back to Essos. Whatever happens, she and her entourage are committed to staying here.

All that being said, it is rare for a character's inevitable death to come up as a topic of conversation and nothing come of it. If Melisandre has foreseen your death, you can probably count on it happening before the final credits roll.

With that in mind, it is likely Varys is not going to make it to the end of the final episode. He's probably not staying at Winterfell when Daenerys and her decimated troops start marching southward to take down Cersei and company either. However, King's Landing isn't exactly friendly territory either. Tyrion may have a price on his head for Bronn to pick up, but Varys disappeared the same night Tywin died.

Heading back could get him spotted by his former little birds, all of whom report to someone else now. Perhaps karmic justice for the former Master of Whispers is coming.