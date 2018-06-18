It took 14 years for fans to get a sequel to The Incredibles, but clearly the wait was worth it, because Incredibles 2 premiered with a bang over the weekend. But now that the long-awaited sequel is here, are we going to have to wait another 14 years to check in with the Parr family again? I mean, 2032 sounds like a very long way away. Or, will there be an Incredibles 3 at all? Thankfully, director Brad Bird and some of the Incredibles 2 cast are keeping hope alive in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Brad Bird explained that he kind of always knew The Incredibles would get a sequel, since the ending of that movie leaves viewers wondering "What happens next?" after the world witnesses the return of supers and Jack-Jack begins to exhibit scary-powerful new abilities. But the ending of Incredibles 2 does not lend itself to a follow-up movie as much. Still, it seems like pretty much every successful movie nowadays immediately gets a sequel or franchise deal, and that is especially true for superhero movies. Bird mentioned that he still has a bunch of characters and ideas that he was unable to fit into Incredibles 2, and although he did not officially confirm whether or not a third film was going to happen, he seemed confident that those ideas would make it to film some day:

We storyboarded, and we designed characters, and they’re really good! Some of them were really funny and cool and explored certain things… You know, you never say never, because there might be an opportunity to use it. Maybe the idea shows up in a different film. There was an idea I had for an animated version of The Spirit that I ended up using in The Iron Giant. You never know how these things are going to get repurposed. There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]… whether it’s another Incredibles film, or something else.

One of the main reasons why Brad Bird still has so many unused ideas (and probably the biggest incentive for him to make an Incredibles 3) is because Pixar chopped a year off of the Incredibles 2 production schedule in 2016, switching its original 2019 release date with Toy Story 4's earlier release date after the Toy Story 4 team lost its head writers. Bird admits that getting an earlier release date than he expected caused him to cut some of his ideas, and that the addition of the hypnotic supervillain Screenslaver was actually a last-minute creation after the original villain had to be scrapped.

Hopefully, now Brad Bird has more time to sort out his ideas and fit them all into a new Incredibles movie. The cast from the films also shared their wishes for elements they'd like to see in a possible Incredibles 3. Samuel L. Jackson, who voices the Parr family ally Frozone, said that he would love to see a prequel focused on Mr. Incredible meeting Frozone for the first time and gaining their powers. Sophia Bush, who voices newcomer hero Voyd, said that she felt some momentum at the end of Incredibles 2 when her character begins to bond with Violet, and thinks the friendship between the two women could be a big part of a potential third movie.

Cleary, there is still a lot of material that Incredibles 3 could cover, and the fan support definitely still seems to be there, so we can be pretty optimistic about another Incredibles movie happening in years to come. The only question left is just how long another movie is going to take before it is released.