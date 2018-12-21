Aquaman arrives in theaters this weekend ahead of the Christmas holiday. With five days in theaters from Friday to Christmas Day on Tuesday, the superhero flick is projected to get close to $100 million, if not cross it, before the holiday is finished. If so, Aquaman will be the biggest DCEU success since Wonder Woman's premiere. In fact, Wonder Woman did so well, there's now a highly anticipated sequel coming in 2020. With hopes high Aquaman will follow suit at the box office, fans are wondering, will there be an Aquaman sequel as well?

Speaking in interviews, star Jason Momoa seems to have high hopes he'll be back in a second installment as Arthur Curry. He's even fantasizing characters from the Justice League could make cameos in his next standalone since the planned Justice League 2 won't be happening anytime soon.

Speaking to Collider, Momoa admitted he wished The Flash had turned up in this first film since he considers actor Ezra Miller "like family." As for who he'd like to see show up for his next adventure, Momoa said:

I think Wonder Woman would be pretty rad too. Flash and Wonder Woman would be my first two. I don't want to pick one, so I'll pick two.

It's very kind for Momoa to speak up for Miller like this. While Wonder Woman, and now Aquaman, are fishing success stories out of the maw of the DCEU capsized ship, Miller has seen his standalone film, Flashpoint, undergo delay after delay as directors come and go, with no one able to agree on a direction. Having Momoa talk up The Flash as a character might help, at least a little.

Unfortunately, talking is all Momoa can do. The truth is, he may be the lead actor, but in a large franchise machine like this, it is rare for any actor, even the lead, to be able to have control over who does and does not appear in the film. The DCEU might like to have Gal Gadot turn up in Aquaman 2, but that's up to the writers and the director as much as it is anything else. Patty Jenkins, for instance, who helmed both Wonder Woman movies, would almost certainly not want the other heroes to turn up in her films unless she expressly wanted them.

Still, no matter who winds up making cameos, rumors abound the DCEU is pleased enough with Aquaman's performance so far that a sequel is probably assured. The overseas box office haul can't hurt either. Though the film doesn't open in the states for another day or so yet, it has been open in China for two weeks already, taking in over $266 million internationally, according to Box Office Mojo.

As for this week's domestic debut, it's arriving in over 4,100 locations with studio expectations targeting a $67+ million three-day while industry expectations are looking at a $120 million five-day performance from Friday through Christmas Day.

Aquaman opens in the US on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.