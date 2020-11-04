Although the majority of political experts are stating that it's too early to make an outright call on the results of the 2020 election, incumbent President Donald Trump appears to believe otherwise. As millions of mail-in ballots are still being accounted for in key swing states across the country, he seems to be growing more and more impatient with any updates that would compromise a result in his favor. With Trump already demanding a rehash of the votes in one highly-contested battleground state, many Americans are asking: Will there be a recount in the 2020 election?

On Wednesday Nov. 4, Trump's leading campaign manager Bill Stepien issued a statement about a possible recount in Wisconsin, a critical territory for both candidates in the election. "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," Stepien said without providing any evidence to support his claims. "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” he added. Over the course of his presidency, Trump has continually made false and baseless claims of voter fraud, denouncing the legitimacy of the American democratic system.

More to come...