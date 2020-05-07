Netflix came in hot again when it released Never Have I Ever — a story of a high school teen loosely based on Mindy Kaling's young life — in late April. Somehow, although it's about teens, it tells super-relatable and nuanced stories that seem to appeal to viewers of all ages. If you've seen it, you're almost definitely already wondering whether there will be a Never Have I Ever Season 2. (And if you haven't see it, what are you waiting for?)

Never Have I Ever was co-created by comedic all-stars Kaling and Lang Fisher. It tells the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who is navigating high school, and all of the relationship, school, and family kerfuffles that come along with being a teen. As Fisher explained to Buzzfeed, it's a "celebration of how awkward and funny teenagedom is for kids."

There haven't been any official announcements about continuing the series just yet, since the streamer typically waitsa while to make a renewal decision. Nonetheless, things are looking good for a second season, since the success of Season 1 is hard to miss. The series remained high on the Netflix's "Top 10 in the U.S." list. Plus, it's received a ton of praise on social media from fans who've laughed, cried, and swooned over the plots and characters in the series.

The series has also received praise for bringing more diversity to screens. In an interview with Variety, Kaling explained: “We see a certain kind of Indian actor all the time in auditions… I felt lucky to be able to do a show about an Indian nerd who’s also badly behaved, to show that because I’m deeply familiar with it," she said.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of Never Have I Ever ahead. A Season 2 of the show would also make sense, as there are several plots from Season 1 that beg to be seen through. For example, Devi's family might move back to India, Devi's cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and Prashant (Rushi Kota) were secretly canoodling, and there's a love triangle situation between Devi and jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and frenemy Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

Needless to say, there's plenty of questions from Season 1 of Never Have I Ever that Season 2 would help clear up. Until there's official word, however, fans will just have to hope for the best.