The new anthology series Modern Love dropped on Amazon Prime this past weekend, and fans all around the world fell in love with its love stories. Each episode introduces audiences to new characters and new stories, all of which are based on pieces from the The New York Times column of the same name. The column has been running for 15 years and counting, and so there's plenty of material to mine. With so many more love stories out there, fans are wondering, will there be a Modern Love Season 2? Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of Modern Love follow.

According to The New York Times, "Modern Love is about relationships, feelings, betrayals and revelations." Hundreds of personal essays have been published in the column, and the Season 1 of Modern Love turns eight of them into episodes of television. It's filled with sweet moments that celebrate all kinds of love and that are leaving audiences crying happy tears. There's Cristin Milotti's single mom who has a special friendship with her doorman, and Anne Hathaway's character who comes face to face with her own mental health. Dev Patel and Caitlin McGee play a couple who break up but find their way back to each other years later. No matter what the relationship dynamics are between the characters, they're making audiences feel all the feelings.

Since there are hundreds of stories in the New York Times column, there enough source stories to provide material for dozens of more seasons. While it could make sense for a second season of Modern Love to follow eight more original love stories, another option could be for the show to follow up with the characters audiences have already met. The New York Times is currently publishing a few follow-up pieces about some of the real-life people featured in the Modern Love series. If you're curious about what happened to the real-life version of Milotti's character and her doorman Guzmin, you can read all about it now. It seems like these kinds of follow-up stories would make for the perfect Season 2: After the characters found love in all its forms, what comes next?

Before fans can debate about the format of Modern Love Season 2, it needs to first get picked up for another season. As of right now, Amazon ordered only one season of the series, so a second season order will all depend upon how it's received by audiences. Reviews of the show have been generally positive, although some have criticized it for it's lack of nuance when it comes to addressing matters of class and race. Angelica Jade Bestién wrote in Vulture that the series is filled with "saccharine gestures," which points to its lack of depth. It also, though, nods to the truly sweet stories of love that the series portrays, and fans are making it clear that they're loving the sugary-sweet happy endings of the show. If those fans get their way, they'll be seeing more Modern Love stories on screen soon.

Season 1 of Modern Love is streaming on Amazon Prime now.