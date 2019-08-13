The magic carpet ride could be going on for even longer, because a producer for the recent live-action Aladdin just revealed there are already talks of making a sequel. The recent hit movie brought the kingdom of Agrabah to life like never before, starring Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Will Smith as the Genie. Now, it sounds like Disney might rub the lamp for a second movie. So, will there be a live-action Aladdin sequel? It sounds like there may be some promise for a return to Agrabah.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Dan Lin, a producer on this year's live-action Aladdin adaptation, spoke about how encouraging the positive fan response to the new movie has been for the film's team. He then went on to say he and the rest of the team feels there is still more story to tell.

I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They've watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there's more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that's been done before. We're really looking at what's been done before in the past and the home video, and there's just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.

Hmm, it sounds like a sequel is being cooked up, even though Disney has yet to officially order a follow-up movie.

Like several Disney animated movies of its time, 1992's Aladdin released a sequel on home video that continued the story of the movie, but Aladdin stands out from the rest by having inspired two sequels rather than just one. The 1994 direct-to-video sequel The Return of Jafar focused on Aladdin's sorcerer nemesis returning with genie powers of his own, and the 1996 movie Aladdin and the King of Thieves concluded the trilogy by having Aladdin confront his criminal father.

Disney

From Dan Lin's statement, it sounds like the Aladdin team could combine elements from both of these sequels into one follow-up movie, likely bringing in both Jafar's genie powers as well as Aladdin's morally ambiguous father for a brand new story. But of course, it is still much too early to know any of this for sure.

A potential sequel for Aladdin would be the fourth sequel or prequel Disney will have made for its live-action adaptations. The first was when the studio followed up its 1996 101 Dalmatians adaptation with 102 Dalmatians in 2000, and more recently, Disney released its Alice in Wonderland live-action sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass in 2016. Next up, Disney is releasing Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in October, a prequel to its 2014 Sleeping Beauty reinterpretation Maleficent.

Hopefully fans will hear more news about this potential Aladdin sequel pretty soon, but until then, it sounds like it might be a great time to rewatch The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves.