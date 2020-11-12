There's nothing like a holiday romance, and Netflix's new series Dash & Lily certainly delivers plenty of gifts to audiences. The show chronicles the whirlwind romance between two New York City teens, and already fans are wondering what happens after their happily ever after. So, will there be a Dash & Lily Season 2? There is more to Dash and Lily's story, so there could be more to the series.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of Dash & Lily follow. Like any good romance, Dash & Lily ends with the titular teen lovebirds (Austin Abrams and Midori Francis) finally uniting. But other parts of the series are not tied up with such a neat bow. The season ends with the question of Lily's family's move from New York to Fiji, plus the totally new possibility that Dash's best friend Boomer (Dante Brown) and his ex Sofia (Keana Marie) are a thing. There seems to be more to explore in the world of Dash & Lily, and luckily for fans, there's more source material where the first season came from.

Dash & Lily is based on the 2010 book Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. The TV series follows the book pretty closely, so fans can look to the next two books in the series, The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily and Mind the Gap, Dash & Lily, for insight into what happens to their new favorite holiday couple.

Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix

In The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily, a year has passed since Dash and Lily's first notebook-fueled adventure. Lily is dealing with some family drama that's dimmed her usually bright light, so Dash works to bring back the holiday magic for her. Here's the book's synopsis:

With only 12 days left until Christmas — Lily’s favorite time of the year — Dash, Langston, and their friends take Manhattan by storm to help Lily recapture the holiday spirit of New York City in December, a time and place unlike anywhere else in the world.

A second season of Dash & Lily hasn't been announced yet, but hopefully the series producers will draw from the book series to bring fans more holiday teen romance next year.

Dash & Lily Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.