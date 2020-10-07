It's never too early to get in the holiday spirit, and Netflix is here to help with that. For the last few years, the streamer has brightened the holiday season with some of your fave festive movies and series, and this year is no different thanks to Dash & Lily. Based on the hit novel of the same name, the upcoming series follows the whirlwind romance between two New York City teens at Christmastime. Judging by the teaser and photos, it looks like Netflix's Dash & Lily will be just as magical as the book.

As the series' synopsis puts it: "Cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and optimistic Lily (Midori Francis) trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected."

According to series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Joe Tracz (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Broadway's Be More Chill), fans of the book by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan will get to see some of their favorite moments brought to life on screen.

"I hear from a lot of people who read the book every year as a holiday tradition, and those fans will recognize all their favorite dares (along with some surprises)," Tracz tells Elite Daily. "But I think the biggest reason the book is so beloved is because people fall in love with Dash and Lily, and Austin and Midori do an amazing job of bringing them to life."

Be the first to check out the Dash & Lily teaser below:

Tracz says Abrams and Francis' characters came pretty easy to both of them. "The truth is, they are Dash and Lily!" he explains. "Austin is thoughtful and introspective; he’d write journal entries to get in Dash’s head. And Midori is this outspoken passionate force of nature."

In fact, Francis literally brought pieces of her own life to set to help create Lily's world. "I wrote in the script that Lily would have a special pair of Christmas PJs, and Midori said, 'Can I bring mine from home?'" Tracz explains. "So when Lily wakes up on Christmas morning, those are Midori’s actual childhood pajamas she’s wearing."

Dash & Lily is also executive produced by Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment, which made Stranger Things and I Am Not Okay With This, as well as Nick Jonas' new production company, Image 32.

"Nick was a part of the show from the very first pitch," Tracz says. "He’s a real fan of romantic comedies and he has a genuine connection to New York. Even when he was on the Happiness Begins Tour, he would be sending input and ideas from the road."

Check out the first-look images to get a sneak peek at some of the magic of Dash & Lily that's to come:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Dash & Lily premieres on Netflix on Nov. 10.