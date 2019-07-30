It sounds like Baby will ride again. Two years after the release of the car chase-heavy heist flick Baby Driver, star Ansel Elgort has revealed he has seen a script for a sequel, and all but confirmed a follow-up movie is coming. So anyone who was wondering whether there will be a Baby Driver 2 can start celebrating, because it is looking incredibly likely.

Elgort shared the exciting sequel information with MTV News over the weekend. In the video interview, Elgort confirmed Baby Driver writer and director Edgar Wright has sent him a script for a Baby Driver sequel, and he said he believes the new movie will indeed happen sometime in the future. He also hinted the new movie will have a different title, although he did not drop any clues about what it would be.

"He has shared [the script] with me," Elgort confirmed. "Yes, I think it’s going to happen. I think there will be a Baby Driver 2. It has a different title, actually. You’re gonna have to have to ask Edgar that, though."

It is too early to know what direction this sequel might take, but it will most likely follow Baby and his girlfriend Deborah (Lily James) on another high-octane adventure with an all-new cast of supporting characters, since pretty much everyone else in the 2017 movie ended up dead. Check out Ansel Elgort's interview snippet below:

Baby Driver 2 would mark Wright's first-ever sequel. The writer-director is best known for his beloved, spoof-y sci-fi movies like Shaun of the Dead, The World's End, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, but Wright has actually spoken about potentially making a sequel for Baby Driver shortly after the film's release in 2017. He told Empire he feels there is more to explore with the character of Baby, and even hinted that a sequel would see Baby as his own crime boss rather than an apprentice.

It is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there is somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters, especially Baby. [With] most sequels, you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there’s somewhere deeper for them to go. I think with Baby Driver there’s more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another one you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he’s not kind of the apprentice anymore.

Even if the rumors are true, fans will probably have to wait a while before this potential new Baby Driver sequel drives into theaters. Ansel Elgort is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood right now — he's starring in the movie adaptation of The Goldfinch out this fall and is currently filming West Side Story, which is due to be released next year. Wright is also currently working on a film, the psychological thriller Last Night in Soho. Fans will just have to wait to see whether Baby will drive again, it seems.