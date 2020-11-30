The season finale of The Undoing only just aired last night, and already fans are looking for more. The HBO limited series was only set to have six episodes, but with the way things left off, audiences are hoping there's more to the story. Will The Undoing get a Season 2? There's a small chance it could follow the example set by other HBO series before it.

Warning: Spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Undoing follow. The Undoing stars Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman as an affluent couple whose life comes unraveled when one of them is accused of murder. It's based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, and since the book doesn't have a sequel, that doesn't leave much to draw from for a second season of the show. But, that hasn't stopped HBO limited series before. Big Little Lies is another HBO series with literary origins; it's based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. It also happens to have the same creator as The Undoing, David E. Kelley. Since Kelley helped bring Season 2 of Big Little Lies to life even though it was originally planned as a limited series, there's a chance he might do the same for The Undoing.

HBO

The season finale of The Undoing revealed that Grant's character Jonathan did, in fact commit murder. With such a definitive answer to the series' main question, it's unclear exactly what would be the story of subsequent seasons. But director Susan Bier hasn't ruled a Season 2 out yet. She told OprahMag.com, "Of course you wonder what comes after this is over. We did joke about it on set. I won't rule [another season] out. But it's not in the concrete works."

Noma Dumezweni, who plays attorney Haley Fitzgerald told BAZAAR.com some of her ideas for the different aspects of the world that could be covered in The Undoing Season 2. She said, "Do you still focus it on the Frasers? Do you still focus it on the courtroom? Do you focus it on the school? You've been given this whole world of possibilities. But how do you carry on a second series when it came from a specific moment of school and the parents? And what I love about it is, the social commentary, ultimately."

A Season 2 of The Undoing hasn't been announced yet. In the meantime, you can watch Season 1 of The Undoing on HBO Max now.