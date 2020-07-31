When The Umbrella Academy arrived on Netflix back in 2018, it was one of the strangest, yet smartest takes on the superhero genre. All the expected cliches were there, like characters with super-strength and heightened reflexes. But so were the unexpected twists, like how messed up growing up like that would make someone. Season 2 follows that up with doing the same to a time travel story. All the "paradox" tropes turn up in some form or other. And yet, the ending is still a shocker, leaving fans to ask, will The Umbrella Academy Season 3 happen?

Warning: Spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 follow. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 is effectively a riff on the plot of Back to the Future. Sure, there's a ton of stuff that doesn't fit the formula, starting with the need to halt doomsday (again). The Commission is trying to maintain timeline fidelity; there's a great subplot in which Five meets himself the day he quits his assassin job and goes home to 2019. Ben finally gives up the ghost to save Vanya, and dies properly. Lila reminds everyone that there are more like them out there when Five realizes she's one of the other 36 kids the Monocle created.

But the goal, always, is to get home. And at the end of the season, all six siblings gather around a Commission briefcase, programmed to take them back to April 2, 2019, the day after they disappear. Upon arrival, they see the world isn't destroyed, no doomsdays happened. For once, it seems they got it right.

Until they walk into the living room, and the Monocle (who died before the beginning of Season 1) stands up and demands to know who they are. He says he doesn't recognize them — and even more alarmingly, reveals this is not the Umbrella Academy.

Let's take a step back in time: As part of their desperate plan to stop the Russian nuclear attack, Five and Diego tracked down the Monocle in 1963. Their plan succeeded, and all six members of the Academy (plus Ben's ghost) turned up for a light supper and introduced themselves to their future father, decades before he adopted them.

This created a paradox, one that changed the present day. It's not that the Monocle didn't create 43 children; he still did. He just adopted different ones. As Lila reminded everyone, there were 36 other choices he could have made.

Also, he didn't call them the Umbrella Academy. He called them the Sparrow Academy. And the new Number One is Ben.

How can the members of The Umbrella Academy fix this? Can they? Should they? It might require another trip to the past to right things some more, and then heading back to the future again.

Netflix has not yet announced whether there will be a Season 3. As Vulture reported, the streamer usually lets series run for 30 days and then judges the numbers to see whether it earns another round. Fans will have to wait to see if Season 3 will happen. But if it does, let's hope it's the Umbrella vs. Sparrow Academies.