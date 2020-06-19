Payton Hobart's political career seems to finally be taking off. After a disastrous high school election in Season 1, he came back for a New York State Senate seat in Season 2, and by the end of it all it sure looked like he might even get a shot at the White House. With another new political race on Hobart's horizon, it's hard not to wonder if `The Politician will get a Season 3 to chronicle his endeavors in Washington, D.C.

Warning: Spoilers for The Politician Season 2 follow. In Season 1, fans got the first taste of Payton's (Ben Platt) political ambition. He was a high schooler determined to become class president, aided by his friends James Sullivan (Theo Germaine), McAfee Westbrook (Laura Dreyfuss), Astrid Sloan (Lucy Boynton), and girlfriend Alice Charles (Julia Schlaepfer). By the end of Season 1, he'd given up on his presidential ambitions, until his friends encouraged him to run for a New York State Senate seat.

Season 2 picked up where Season 1 left off, with NYU college student Hobart fighting to unseat Senate Majority Leader Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate. Things got interesting when both parties fought very dirty, but Standish realized Hobart's political talent and gave up her seat after a tied vote. That turned out fine for her, since she then moved on to become the incoming vice president to the new president-elect of the United States, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow) aka Payton's mom. At the end of the season, fans saw Hobart, Alice, their young son, and all of his political aides reminiscing on all of the good they accomplished in Hobart's first two years in as a New York State Senator.

Hobart seemed totally ready to stay in the State Senate a few more years — that is, until Standish found him in Central Park, told him she'd be running for U.S. president after Gerogina's term was up, and asked Hobart to be her VP (after her term is up in four years, of course). The end of Season 2 perfectly teed up a Season 3 for Hobart and his pals in Washington, D.C. Luckily, it seems creator Ryan Murphy plans to make that happen.

"I think for me, for [The Politician], I would like to do, and I think all of us involved in it, would probably like to do three seasons total," Murphy told Collider. However, it may be a few years until Season 3 comes to light, because Murphy wants to get Hobart's potential VP (and potentially presidential) run just right. "What I would love to do is take a couple of years off and have Ben Platt get a little bit older for his final race. That would obviously be a presidential race, right? ... Ben is young, so I want to wait a couple of years to figure out how we age him up a little bit."

There's no official word on whether Netflix has renewed The Politician for a Season 3, but the chances are, it has fans' vote.

The Politician Season 2 is on Netflix now.