I'm a Cancer woman, so, I couldn't be more proud to call the moon my ruling planet. Speaking of, the upcoming full moon on Sept. 24 is fully loaded, energetically speaking, so naturally, we're all over here wondering, will the harvest moon make me sad? I guess for some people it might sound silly to inquire whether or not a full moon will affect your mood, although, if you're anything like me, then you're well aware of the ever-changing moon and its emotional wrath. Plus, at least you have something to blame your extreme mood swings on, right? I'm kidding. Do yourself a favor, and let go of the negative thoughts. You are in the driver's seat.

In astrology, the moon represents our shadow side, as it rules our emotional instincts and reactions to the outside world. Now, depending which sign the moon is transiting through, determines the emotional theme. For instance, today, Sept. 19, the moon is transiting through serious Capricorn; therefore, the majority of us are highly focused on our reality vs. our emotional reality. Our feels are leaning more toward handling our duties and responsibilities. See what I mean? The same goes for the upcoming full moon, except this one won't be in the sign of Capricorn.

Full Moon In 2 Degrees Aries

As you probably already know, there will be a full moon in Aries on Monday, Sept. 24, at exactly 10:52 p.m. ET. This lunation will be swimming in feels, as full moons naturally come with a hide tide of emotions, and in warrior-like Aries, you can already imagine the rage. In addition that, the full moon will also be making a tense T-square to serious Capricorn, which already adds a ruthless and isolated influence, and to the sun in Libra, bringing justice.

Chiron, the wounded healer, is also in the mix, as it will be sitting right next to the full moon, emotionally connecting us to a buried wounds or emotions, specifically related to our childhood. Granted, all full moons are potent, as they are a full culmination of a six-month period, aka a new moon in the same sign, which in this case, the new moon in Aries took place on Apr. 15 of this year.

Think back to this moment in your life. Where were you? What were you working toward? This was the beginning of spring, where a lot of us were just starting to get our ducks in a row, in terms of creative projects, and ventures. Ring a bell? Now, if you're solely reading this to mentally torture yourself and sit in negative space, please stop. Astrology is a tool we utilize to dig deep within ourselves, not sink.

How To Navigate This Extra Powerful Full Moon

We're always changing, evolving, and transforming. It's a never-ending cycle, and even when you think you've finished, it all just keeps going and going, just like our infinite universe. The harvest season is a time where we reap what we've sown, and it's up to us to continue working toward our intentions and stay focused, as it is a time of significant change.

Now, the upcoming lunation is highly emotional, and since it's also in the sign of Aries, it can be highly impulsive and aggressive, too. Remember to breathe and stand in your truth. Full moons are a time of culmination, but they're also a moment of release, and that's exactly what we need to do. Release. Let go. Repeat.

All the anger, resentment, and energy you've exhausted in the past summer months, is all coming to the surface during this full moon, and that's OK. The key here is to stay grounded and true to your emotions, despite the current realties you're experiencing. You are not alone, but rest assured, you are not the same person you once were, and that is beautiful.