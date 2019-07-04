As if life wasn't hard enough, it looks like there's yet another reason to bury our heads in the sand. Sadly, Taco Bell is having some serious trouble finding enough tortillas to keep their burrito, quesadilla, and Crunchwrap loving customers satisfied. Needless to say, this tortilla shortage has many of us feeling helpless and victimized. So, will Taco Bell run out of tortillas, forever? Will millions of Americans be forced to say goodbye to their tortilla clad ride-or-die drive-thru delights? As of now, it seems like the fast food chain is doing its best to keep the situation from spiraling into full-blown hysteria. Elite Daily reached out to Taco Bell for a statement on the shortage but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The gut-wrenching news was first reported by Alabama's WHNT News, an outlet based in the Huntsville area. Now, if you don't live in Alabama, you may be wondering how widespread of an issue this is. Unfortunately, according to Business Insider, the tortilla shortage is affecting menus all over the country. However, the company did not reveal the exact number of locations that are being impacted. This means, anyone who's looking for their burrito fix, might have to look elsewhere.

For those of you who are still struggling to wrap your head around how something like this could even happen, a Taco Bell spokeswoman blamed a supplier shortage for the issue. "While some Taco Bell restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages, we are working diligently to replenish the supply of our tortillas (used for products like quesadillas and burritos) in those restaurants and encourage fans to try any of our other delicious menu items like the Power Menu Bowl or Cheesy Gordita Crunch in the meantime," the spokeswoman told Business Insider. "We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers' patience."

Well, spoiler alert: Customers were feeling anything but patient and understanding, and it wasn't long before they took to Twitter to air their grievances.

Others posted photos of the notices at various locations, letting customers know that some of their favorite menu items aren't currently available.

Some die-hard devotees even admitted to hitting up several locations in their area in search of the doughy discs. All in the hopes that they'd be able to escape this nightmare.

There's even a Reddit thread on the topic that was started by someone who claims to be an employee of the restaurant offering up some insider details.

There's a warehouse shortage (nationwide, I believe) of 10" tortillas, which, if you dont know, is like half the menu. So what this means is: no burritos, quesadillas, Quesaritos, grillers, etc. We dont know how long this is going to last, but I do know that we can replace some items in the $5 boxes (Cravings and Nacho Fries) with Chalupas or another item. I hope this ends soon, cause at my restaurant, we're down to our last box. Best of Luck!

Although there's no telling exactly how long this situation will last, it's important for the burrito and quesadilla lovers everywhere to keep their spirits up during this trying time.