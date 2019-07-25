Working with family has its pros and cons, and in Stephanie Pratt's case, appearing alongside her brother Spencer Pratt and sister-in-law Heidi Montag on The Hills: New Beginnings hasn't been a piece of cake. The Pratts are consistently clashing on Hills episodes, and their drama has even spilled over into real life. But fans aren't so sure they'll have a front-row seat to their TV feud for much longer. The question of whether Stephanie Pratt will be in The Hills: New Beginning Season 2 apparently has an answer: According to a comment on Pratt's recent Instagram post, viewers shouldn't count on her return.

In case you missed it, Stephanie's Hills experience leading to this casting revelation has been bumpy. On the original The Hills, a young Stephanie caused tension between herself and Spencer when she befriended Lauren Conrad, Heidi's former BFF. The Lauren-Heidi friendship was a major point of contention on the show, since Lauren broke off their friendship when Heidi and Spencer allegedly spread rumors that she had filmed a sex tape, so the couple wasn't thrilled about Stephanie trying to extend an olive branch. The family strife continued even after Lauren left the original show, as the siblings clashed over things like Stephanie getting arrested and Spencer's confrontational approach with people.

After The Hills wrapped in 2010, Stephanie moved to London, where she spent most of her time for the past near-decade. Her return to California was the major plot point of the first few episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings, which features the majority of the original Hills cast as adults in 2019. Since the revival premiered on MTV in June, viewers have watched the Pratts' relationship worsen as Stephanie accused Heidi of manipulating Spencer and Spencer called his sister selfish. On top of dealing with Spencer, Stephanie has also feuded on the show with co-star Audrina Patridge, who struggled with the fact that her ex-boyfriend Justin Bobby Brescia was becoming close with Stephanie.

The series scored a Season 2 renewal in July, but following an explosive Instagram post from Stephanie, it seems she isn't on board to star in more episodes.

In the July 23 post, Stephanie seemingly scolded Heidi for what she did to Lauren years ago, writing, "Heidi, I have no words for how evil you truly are — you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover ... and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being — and to your BEST FRIEND?"

"I can’t be anything except straight up REAL," Stephanie continued in the post, which also criticized Audrina and thanked Justin Bobby for supporting her. "I have no interest in being fake, pretending my life is perfect."

If you thought Stephanie just needed to vent before beginning to film Season 2, think again. In the post's comments, a fan asked her if she was on the second season. Pratt simply wrote back, "No."

As the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings is still airing, it's too soon to tell if Stephanie's response is valid, but given her openness, fans probably won't have to wait long for a definite answer. Until then, viewers will have to watch to find out how her time in Los Angeles concludes on the remainder of The Hills: New Beginnings.

Season 1 of The Hills: New Beginnings continues at 10 p.m. ET on Mondays on MTV.