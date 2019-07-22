A new page of The Hills history was written when the cast of the classic MTV reality series returned for a spinoff show earlier this summer, but it's time to sing "Unwritten" for a brand new reason. The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 is officially happening, so here's to more crystals, champagne, and drama that fuels the best kind of 2000s nostalgia.

MTV announced on July 22 that it has renewed The Hills: New Beginnings for Season 2, not even a month after the revival's premiere. During its 2006 debut, The Hills introduced the world to a group of young Los Angeles residents trying to succeed in their careers, relationships, and friendships. New Beginnings features most of the former 20-somethings as adults with spouses, kids, and a plethora of grown-up problems. Original cast members Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Brescia, Brody Jenner, Jason Wahler, and Frankie Delgado appear in the series alongside new additions such as The O.C.'s Mischa Barton, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Jenner's wife Kaitlynn Carter.

Fans were concerned New Beginnings wouldn't live up to The Hills without former narrators Lauren Conrad or Kristin Cavalleri, but based on this Season 2 news, it doesn't seem to be much of an issue. According to MTV, New Beginnings has skyrocketed to the top slot in cable series ratings for viewers between the ages of 18 and 49. Who knew people would be so invested in Audrina and Justin Bobby reuniting or Heidi and Spencer's baby?

Along with the Season 2 announcement, MTV also released a sneak peek at July 22's new episode. In the preview clip, the cast travel to Las Vegas to support Brody during his DJ performance, but plans become derailed due to the Malibu wildfires. Meanwhile, Frankie tries to talk through Justin Bobby's love triangle with Audrina and Stephanie.

Back in California, wildfires tear through Brody and Kaitlynn's home base. Brody wants to guard the house while Kaitlynn fears for his life. Fans don't have to wait for the episode to know that Brody is now OK, but his social media posts at the time of the November 2018 fires captured his anxiety. "The flames were just too intense so I finally had [to] throw in the towel,” he wrote on Instagram. “Praying my house [is] still there when I get back."

Season 1 of New Beginnings has also documented Brody and Spencer's rocky friendship, as well as Stephanie's conflicts with Heidi and Spencer. Viewers will have to wait and see how the Season 1 ends before gauging how these turbulent relationships might affect Season 2. MTV has yet to release more information about the second season, but if the show follows its first season's production schedule, fans could expect to see more episodes in summer 2020.

However Season 1 concludes, viewers should also expect see the same kind of content in Season 2. Ahead of the New Beginnings premiere, Audrina told Glamour what audiences could expect of the spinoff, saying, "In the original show we were 19 to in our mid-20s, so that was all about dating, getting to know who we were, friendships, relationships, and going out. It was a whole different lifestyle, and now we're in part two of our lives, where we're married or going through divorces or having kids."

The Hills: New Beginnings continues at 10 p.m. ET on Mondays on MTV.