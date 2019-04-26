Sansa Stark has had a rough time. Over the last eight seasons of Game of Thrones, Sansa's had to deal with one injustice after another, from seeing family members killed to being forced to marry multiple men she didn't love. It seems like she deserves a break at this point, now that she's had an entire series' worth of hardships. But, as the epic Battle of Winterfell nears and fans speculate who will survive what is being called the biggest GOT fight scene ever, many are wondering if Sansa will suffer just one more final time. Will Sansa die in GOT Season 8 Episode 3? Fans are freaking out that this week's episode will be her last.

In Season 8 Episode 3, fans will see the fight between the living and the dead in the Battle of Winterfell, when the Night King's army descends upon Winterfell. As the Lady of Winterfell, Sansa has been preparing Northerners for this battle for a while, building up their food stores and overseeing the training of troops. But when it comes to the battle itself, Sansa won't be fighting on the battlefield. Instead, she'll be in the crypts below Winterfell. But, that doesn't necessarily mean she'll be safe. There's a theory that Podrick's song from Season 8 Episode 2 provides a hint that Sansa won't survive the next episode.

In the last GOT episode, all the characters in Winterfell spent their last night together before the White Walkers attack. Podrick sings a sweetly morbid song, with lyrics like:

High in the halls of the kings who are gone/ Jenny would dance with her ghosts./The ones she had lost and the ones she had found/ And the ones who had loved her the most.

As he sings, a montage of several different characters plays. Yahoo Movies has predicted that one character from each scene of the montage will die during the Battle of Winterfell. The characters featured are Gilly, Sam and Little Sam, Theon and Sansa, Gendry and Arya, Grey Worm and Missandei, and Jorah.

Most of the characters in the montage have completed an arc, and so it would make sense for their journeys to end in the next episode. For example, Sam has already conveyed his key piece of knowledge about Jon Snow's true identity, and Grey Worm and Missandei have had a heartfelt goodbye. And Sansa has done her duty of preparing Winterfell for battle. Perhaps Podrick's song and the appearance of Sansa in the montage is a big hint that her story is ending imminently.

According to a recent Rolling Stone interview with Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, the GOT producers gave her a meaningful parting gift. After series shooting ended, they gave Turner a storyboard of their favorite scene from the series – which is also Sansa's very last scene of the entire show. Could that final scene be coming up in Episode 3?

You can find out what happens to Sansa and the rest of the GOT characters when Season 8 Episode 3 airs at 9 P.M. ET on April 28 on HBO.