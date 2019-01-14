Everyone's favorite naked mole rat is back for another adventure, and he has a whole new look. Disney Channel's upcoming Kim Possible movie will take the iconic cartoon series into the real world for the first time. Of course, that is easy to do with its human characters like Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable, but the live-action transition is more creative for Ron's anthropomorphic animal sidekick. Some fans may have even wondered, will Rufus be in the new Kim Possible movie at all? Don't worry — the naked mole rat is back in a whole new CGI form for the live-action movie.

Rufus was a major part of the Kim Possible TV series from 2002 to 2007, and the reason why so many young adults have actually heard of naked mole rats. As Ron Stoppable's beloved pet, Rufus was often tucked away in Ron's pocket during his missions with Kim Possible, until he emerged to either help to defeat evil or just chow down on some Mexican food. Now, Deadline has confirmed that Rufus' original voice actor Nancy Cartwright will reprise her voice role for the live-action Kim Possible movie. Cartwright is most famously known for voicing Bart Simpson on The Simpsons, but she also provided the high-pitched, quasi-language of Rufus on Kim Possible.

Disney also shared with Deadline a first-look photo at the CGI version of Rufus that will appear in the new movie. Check out the photo below:

Disney

Rufus also pops up in a new motion poster that the Kim Possible movie's Instagram account posted a couple days ago. He appears over Ron's shoulder as the image moves.

Last month, Disney Channel released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation. The footage shows Sadie Stanley in action as teen crimefighter Kim Possible, as she takes on her most iconic villains: Dr. Drakken and Shego.

Disney Channel on YouTube

Kim Possible will star newcomer Sadie Stanley in the eponymous role, and The Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone as Kim's best friend Ron Stoppable. The rest of the cast includes Alyson Hannigan as Dr. Ann Possible, Connie Ray as Nana Possible, Todd Stashwick as Dr. Drakken, Taylor Ortega as Shego, Patton Oswalt as Professor Dementor, Issac Ryan Brown as Wade, Ciara Wilson as Athena, and Erika Tham as Bonnie. The original voice of Kim Possible, Christy Carlson Romano, has also confirmed that she will appear in the new movie in some way, although her role has not yet been disclosed.

The live-action Kim Possible movie will be the third TV movie that the animated series has spawned. The animated movie Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time premiered on Disney Channel in 2003, and Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama was meant to be a series finale film when it premiered in 2005, but the show became so popular that it ran for another season after that.

Now over a decade later, fans will finally get to see a live-action version of Kim Possible for the first time. The new movie will premiere on Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. EST on Disney Channel.