Batman has been played by so many amazing actors through the years, from George Clooney to Christian Bale to Michael Keaton, and now another actor will be taking on the role of the caped crusader in the DC Entertainment Universe. Last week, Warner Bros. confirmed Ben Affleck would not be donning the mask and black spandex again for its upcoming movie The Batman, which sparked a guessing game about who could be the new hero of Gotham. Well, a new rumor has everyone asking will Robert Pattinson be the new Batman. He may not have been the first name to pop into fans' minds when considering who the new Batman could be, but Robert Pattinson could definitely offer a fresh take on the iconic superhero.

The new rumor comes from the popular fan art illustrator BossLogic, who took to Instagram shortly after the news of Ben Affleck's departure was confirmed to share a fake movie poster of Robert Pattinson as the star of the upcoming The Batman. In the caption, BossLogic wrote that he has heard "background chatter" that Pattinson was being looked at to star as Bruce Wayne in the new movie, which is set to be released in 2021.

The possibility of Robert Pattinson playing Batman is a bit of a sidestep from the names that have been thrown around by fans. Jon Hamm and Armie Hammer seem to be the two names that have been brought up most often, and Nick Jonas threw his own name into the mix by commenting on Instagram recently. But Pattinson would make sense considering that the upcoming movie is confirmed to focus on a younger version of Bruce Wayne than Ben Affleck portrayed.

Of course, Robert Pattinson also has experience in helming big-budget franchises centered on superhumans. The actor's most notably role was as the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight film saga. Since then, though, Pattinson has taken a step back from blockbuster movies in favor of more indie projects. If Pattinson does indeed sign on for The Batman, then it would be a return to big action franchises for him.

It is still too early to know for sure who will take Ben Affleck's place as Batman, though. Affleck was originally supposed to direct and star in the upcoming Batman movie, but director Matt Reeves took over the directing job from Affleck in 2017. After that, rumors began bubbling up that Affleck may step away from the DC Entertainment Universe altogether, and Justice League's underperformance later that year fueled those rumors even more. Deadline finally broke the news last week that Affleck is officially out for The Batman, which is set to premiere on June 25, 2021.

Although this Robert Pattinson rumor may turn out to be something, fans are still wondering which actor may wind up being the next big-screen Batman when the new movie comes out. Hopefully we will get an official casting announcement sometime soon. The Batman is slated to hit movie theaters on June 25, 2021.