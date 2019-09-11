Looks like Rihanna's got a girl crush, y'all! When the singer and fashion designer rolled up to her Savage X Fenty show at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 10, she totally fangirled over Lizzo — and TBH who could blame her? The "Truth Hurts" singer is currently having herself a moment, and it's good as hell. So, will Rihanna and Lizzo collaborate on a song? Because that pairing would be straight fire, and it seems like the "Love On The Brain" crooner is totally up for it.

"Gosh, I love Lizzo," Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the event. "She's so bad*ss. I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so bad*ss."

RiRi with the jokes!

The pop star and designer also noted that Lizzo perfectly embodies the spirit of her all-inclusive Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

"She is everything that Savage stands for," Rihanna explained. "A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It's the confidence that you have in yourself, and it's the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amen, sis!

OK, so what do we need to do to make a collab between these two fierce females happen? I mean, we already know Lizzo's into it.

"Listen, we need a video of Rihanna in the studio, period," Lizzo told ET after her show-stealing VMA performance on Aug. 26. "I am not going to bother her, 'cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do. I love Rihanna."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sounds like both women are ready to get to work, work, work, work, work, work.

Yup, I said that.

Anyhoo, according to The Guardian, Rihanna's second annual Savage X Fenty show featured a ton of cool performances like Halsey, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Migos, Fabolous, Tierra Whack, and DJ Khaled, as well as appearances from models of all shapes and sizes, including Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, Laverne Cox, and the Hadid sisters.

Sounds pretty amazing, right? No matter how big the endeavor gets, though, Rihanna promises that she will remain totally hands-on.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I'm a control freak, so I do everything," she told ET. "I see everything. There's not one step of the way, there's not one lace trim, there's not one bra strap… there is not one bow on a panty that I do not see and approve. And yeah it's a lot of work, but it's the only way you can preserve a brand that you start from scratch. Here, I have a unique opportunity to change things."

Fans will be able to stream the Savage X Fenty show in full length with additional behind-the-scenes content on Sept. 20 on Amazon Prime Video. Yeah, that's still over a week away, but you can go shop the collection over on Amazon now.