Fresh off his win for Best Actor at the 91st annual Academy Awards, Rami Malek is back in the news. It's been reported he's in talks to play the villain in the upcoming and long overdue next James Bond film. So for those asking, "Will Rami Malek be in Bond 25?," get excited cause the rumors are looking good. Per Collider, Malek is in final negotiations and is set to star opposite Daniel Craig in the upcoming film.

Malek was previously in talks to star as the villain before, as Variety reported back in 2018, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with his Emmy winning television show Mr. Robot. Sources told Collider that Malek’s team at William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC successfully negotiated his shooting schedule however to now accommodate both projects.

Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is known for directing Netflix’s successful Beasts of No Nation, is set to direct the movie after Danny Boyle, the films original director, dropped out in August 2018. Because of the delay, the movie is now set to be released in Feb. 2020 with filming scheduled to begin next month at London’s Pinewood Studios. And with the movie now pushed back and filming set to start later, that's more proof that Malek is once again in a good position to sign on to the still untitled Bond movie.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans of both Malek and James Bond took to the Twittersphere to share their excitement over the rumored news with one user sharing, "RAMI MALEK’S GONNA BE A JAMESBOND VILLAIN I HAVE TO F*CKING SCREAM THIS IS INCREDIBLE," while another shared, "if rami is going to be a jamesbond villain a sister might actually watch her first film of that franchise."

The casting news surrounding Malek wasn't the first bit that got fans talking. Back in 2015 Daniel Craig revealed to Time Out that he was "over" playing James Bond and shared, "I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists," when asked about returning to the role. But the English actor confirmed he would be back when he visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in August 2017, telling Colbert, “I always wanted to, I wanted a break.”

And while there aren’t any details available just yet on Malek's character, Moroccan actor Said Taghmaoui has previously stated that he was under consideration to play the Bond 25 villain when Danny Boyle was still directing the film. Speaking to the Abu Dhabi based newspaper The National, Taghmaoui revealed, "I’m supposed to do the next James Bond, playing the lead bad guy. I was cast by Danny Boyle, and just now he left the project, so of course there’s some uncertainty." The Wonder Woman actor also added, "We don’t know who the director will be, and the producers don’t know if they’re going to go Russian or Middle East with the baddie right now."

And though Taghmaoui will have to wait for another role to come his way, I'm sure Malek will do a fantastic job, I mean he did just win as Oscar for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody.