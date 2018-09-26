Hear ye, hear ye! For all of you fans of royal weddings (AKA everyone), it's time to prepare yourself for yet another marriage in the royal family. Only this time, it's Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank — who got engaged back in January 2018 — that will be walking down the aisle, and their big day is right around the corner. And, like any highly anticipated wedding, one of the details that many people want to know is the guest list. While we don't have access to that information for the upcoming royal nuptials, people are still speculating as to who will be there. Naturally, people are speculating about whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance, because Princess Eugenie is Prince Harry's cousin, after all. So, will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Princess Eugenie's wedding? Let's settle in for a chat and a spot of tea, shall we?

Let's first start with a family tree, just so you know how exactly Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry are connected (because royal families are just as confusing as traditional ones). She's the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. Prince Andrew is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, which means that Eugenie is one of the queen's eight grandchildren, and is eighth in line for the throne (while Prince Harry is fifth).

So now that we're all caught up on that, let's cut to the wedding deets. In a statement made by the Duke and Duchess of York on Monday, Jan. 22, it was revealed that their daughter, Princess Eugenie, was engaged to Jack Brooksbank, and that their wedding would take place sometime in the fall of 2018:

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.

Huzzah!

The Duke of York then announced Princess Eugenie's official wedding date in a statement just a few weeks later, revealing that her marriage to Brooksbank will take place on October 12, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle:

If that church sounds familiar to you, it's because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married at that same venue. Which leads many to wonder: will the couple go back to the place they said their vows to witness Princess Eugenie's marriage to Jack Brooksbank?

According to Harper's Bazaar, the entire royal family has gotten a wedding invitation in the mail for the upcoming wedding, meaning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should have had an invite extended to them, along with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Kate Middleton — though it's been noted that if Pippa Middleton goes into labor, sister Kate may end up having to (understandably) skip the big day.

It's safe to say Meghan and Harry will RSVP yes to their reported invite, but if, for some incredibly strange reason, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't get invited (which is highly unlikely), might I suggest simply dressing in disguise and having a little fun Wedding Crashers style?

Rule number 76: No excuses, play like a champion, Meghan and Harry.