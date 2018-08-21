Aug. 21 has not been a good day for associates of President Donald Trump, as in short order both his personal attorney and his former campaign manager were either found guilty or pled guilty to multiple federal charges. But at least one of them might get a second chance (kind of). After a judge declared a mistrial on 10 charges against Paul Manafort, you may be wondering if Paul Manafort will be re-tried for those charges. Well, keep wondering, because there doesn't seem to be a clear answer.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, Manafort was convicted on eight charges of financial crimes, including five counts of tax fraud, one count of hiding foreign bank accounts, and two counts of bank fraud. Manafort faces up to 80 years in prison on the various counts.

However, it could have been quite a bit worse for Donald Trump's ex-campaign manager. Manafort was actually charged on 18 counts of tax fraud, hiding foreign bank accounts, and bank fraud, per CNN. However, the jury couldn't come to a decision on those final 10 counts, leading Judge T.S. Ellis to declare a mistrial. Since the jury has delivered no verdict on those final counts, prosecutors have the option to bring a second trial and try Manafort on the same charges again. As Newsweek notes, although federal prosecutors could opt not to take Manafort to court again, it's unlikely they would, given how high-profile the case is. If convicted on all charges, Manafort would face over 300 years in prison.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

