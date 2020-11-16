A familiar face could show up in Riverdale very soon. After sharing a bunch of photos with the Riverdale cast on Instagram recently, Nina Dobrev has stirred up rumors in the show's fandom that she could possibly have a role in Season 5, which is currently in production. So, will Nina Dobrev be on Riverdale? She definitely has ties to The CW; plus, the teen drama loves to bring in famous guest stars.

The small town of Riverdale has hosted its fair share of famous faces over the years — such as Andy Cohen, Kelly Ripa, Riley Keough, and Lucy Hale — and fans think Dobrev could be the next celeb to meet up with Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead. The speculation comes from a carousel of photos Dobrev posted to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 13. The black-and-white photos show Dobrev hanging out with Riverdale's leading ladies: Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch. The shots also feature Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, who's been chummy with Mendes and with Dobrev in recent months, as the group appears to have gotten together for a dinner party in Vancouver.

Normally, an Instagram post like this would just look like a fun night with friends, but Riverdale fans know Season 5 is currently in production in Vancouver and are eager to jump on any possible details about the mysterious new season.

While Dobrev is clearly close friends with the Riverdale ladies and has connections to The CW thanks to her big break on The Vampire Diaries, these photos really aren't enough proof to suggest a guest starring role. The real reason Dobrev is in Vancouver right now is to film an upcoming Netflix movie called Love Hard, which is slated to be in production up to the end of November.

Interestingly enough, Dobrev's new movie gives her another big connection to the Riverdale cast, because she's starring in it with Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle on Riverdale. Clearly, Melton was able to find time to film Love Hard and Season 5 of Riverdale concurrently, so maybe there is hope for Dobrev to pop up in the new season with a cameo. Fans will just have to wait until the new season of Riverdale premieres on Jan. 20, 2021, to see if Dobrev makes an appearance.