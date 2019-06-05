The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 saw a massive shift for Nick, who began the series as the Waterford's Chauffeur, a title that seemed to include being a lackey of all kinds for the Commander. Though there were rumors Nick might be an Eye for the government, his recent actions, including passing off the handmaid letters to Luke in Canada, and his multiple attempts to get June out of the country suggest he's turned over a new leaf. That's what makes the news of his deployment so distressing. Will Nick die in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3? Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 follow.

Like all plot developments, the Chicago issue began as an offhand remark, as June's latest walking partner, Ofmatthew, casually noted the lady of her house was overheard to say that Chicago would be "taken back soon." This, naturally, was a shock to fans. Since when was Chicago not under Gilead's control? As usual, there was no information as to what was happening, but it definitely seemed like something fans should be concerned about. If Chicago could rebel against Gilead, why couldn't Boston, where June is living, be next? Why not New York City or Washington DC? Anything was possible.

There was just one concern. Everyone in Gilead seemed to think the battle tide was turned their way. Commander Lawrence had an entire binder full of women prisoners to go through. So was Chicago's rebellion worth taking seriously or not?

The truth of it is, Gilead will always act like they have the upper hand, even when they're back into a corner. It's part of the lie that makes the totalitarian regime tick. As long as everyone believes Gilead is all-powerful, and there's nothing to tell them otherwise, the culture of fear will rule.

It's when those who are actually tasked with taking back Chicago talk privately about it that everyone should listen. Moreover, it turns out the Commander whose job it is to lead Gilead's forces into Chicago is Nick Blaine.

This is a lot for fans to take in when Nick turns up at the Lawrence house to see June just before he ships out. The last time viewers saw him, the Waterford house had just burnt down and June was off to the red center for a new assignment, while Nick was heading someplace new himself. Turns out that "someplace new" was a promotion, up to Commander. He might not have a Wife right now with Eden gone, but he's prepped for it. All he has to do is survive Chicago.

There's just one catch. Nick doesn't talk like a man who expects to survive Chicago. For all the brave talk by those who head up the government, Nick recognizes this is going to be a bloody street-by-street (and bridge-by-bridge) battle. Lots of people are going to die. If the campaign fails, he'll be among them, and he's not looking like success is assured.

It could, of course, be a ploy to get June to go to bed with him one last time before leaving. But Nick hasn't been that kind of guy, not for a long time. This could be his and June's last night together before Chicago takes him for good.