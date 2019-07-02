Bachelor Nation wasn't pleased when Hannah Brown said goodbye to a trio of fan favorites on July 1's episode of The Bachelorette. While Hannah's connections with other men were understandably stronger, seeing Mike, Connor, and Garrett leave the competition drove in the message that the fun and games of the season are over. But given his intense popularity on Twitter, will Mike be on Bachelor in Paradise? He's a favorite to take over the Bachelor position, but a trip to Paradise might be inevitable before he reaches the mansion again.

31-year-old Mike Johnson won over fans early in Season 15 of The Bachelorette when he was introduced as a Air Force veteran and portfolio manager who praised his great-grandmother. The combination of his witty personality and that megawatt smile instantly convinced Hannah that she could trust him when it came to discussing her emotions and how the season's drama was affecting her. Soon after sharing guilt about his ex's miscarriage, Mike filled Hannah in when contestant Cam seemed keen on scoring a "pity rose." While part of his interference with Cam and later Luke P. rubbed fans the wrong way, others applauded him for being a loyal friend to Hannah before deepening a romance.

While Mike maintained that wide smile for his one-on-one dates in Scotland and the Netherlands, audiences picked up on nothing but a solid friendship between him and Hannah. Hannah ultimately sent him home because she knew she wouldn't be the one for him. "I know I was opening my heart up to Hannah," Mike said during his limo exit, "and I know that she crushed me."

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

So, even though the "Mike for Bachelor" Twitter campaign is still going strong, what are the chances of him stopping by Bachelor in Paradise? As past Bachelors Nick Viall and Colton Underwood proved, it's now acceptable within the franchise to compete on Paradise and then become the Bachelor. Men hitting the Mexican beach before taking on the titular role has also led to different results. While the polarizing Nick received a more positive edit on Paradise, Colton's breakdown on the spinoff series had people skeptical when he was announced as Bachelor. Could Mike keep his cool in the heat of Mexico?

On social media, Mike has been quiet about the possibility of future franchise appearances, but he commemorated his Bachelorette experience on Instagram following the airing of his elimination. He wrote, "Grateful is an understatement! The opportunity to find love, have an amazing adventure, and meet homies, some for life, is a blessing."

For what it's worth, one of Bachelor Nation's other unconfirmed faves for Paradise, Matt Donald, commented on the pic, "#mikeforbachelor." I agree, Old Matt Donald!

If Mike does end up on Paradise, he won't have the benefit of being an original cast member, as these contestants are usually able to form lasting relationships more easily than people who enter later in the season. But if he never appears on the beach, then his chance at becoming the Bachelor might be better than ever. This just might be a win-win scenario — if Mike stars on Paradise and The Bachelor, that's a double shot at love and a greater chance for fans to see even more of their favorite guy. Fingers crossed that there's plenty of Mike in Bachelor Nation's future.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 8, on ABC.