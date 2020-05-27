Before she was a Duchess, Meghan Markle was a successful actress on the USA Network drama Suits. Meghan now has a little more time on her hands after taking a step back from being a senior member of the royal family, so could this pave the way for Meghan's return to acting? When it comes to Meghan Markle's return to acting following her royal exit, here's the tea.

Meghan and Prince Harry are currently living in Los Angeles, the TV and cinema capital. Despite their Hollywood digs, Meghan “has no plans to resume life onscreen," according to the Sunday Times.

That being said, The Times reports Meghan could potentially strike up a career in something more behind the scenes. They shared an example of what fans might expect from Meghan in the future.

“Think of a working model not too dissimilar to what the Obamas created after leaving the White House, when they set up their Higher Ground production company and later signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix to produce movies and documentaries that cover issues such as race, class, democracy, and civil rights,” royal reporter Omid Scobie told the Sunday Times.

At the same time, Meghan isn't completely distancing herself from the big screen. She was cast as the narrator for Disney's April 2020 documentary film Elephant, which premiered in celebration of Earth Month.

For now, Meghan and Harry are plenty busy with their charitable endeavors, which they've prioritized after taking a step back from the royal family. The couple are preparing to launch their non-profit organization Archewell, but, for now, have been spreading kindness in other ways. The couple was spotted delivering meals to Californians who need it most via a local charity called Project Angel Food.

Although Meghan doesn't have any immediate plans to return to acting, with her new life in Los Angeles, there's plenty of onscreen opportunity that could fall her way. But for now, Suits reruns it is.