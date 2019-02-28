Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just months away from welcoming a new addition to the royal family, which is beyond exciting on many levels. But before the little one arrives, Meghan Markle had what any expecting mother would have: a baby shower! The shower took place in New York City earlier this month to celebrate with her friends across the pond, but many are wondering, "Will Meghan Markle have a U.K. baby shower?" It seems like the celebrations aren't over just yet, because her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is reportedly throwing her a party closer to her new home. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for confirmation of the report, but did not hear back in time for publication.

According to Us Weekly, Duchess Kate is planning on throwing a small soirée in honor of her sister-in-law, but it's not necessarily a second baby shower.

"There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host," a royal insider told Us Weekly. "Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby 'shower,' but you could probably call it that."

OK, fine, maybe it's more of a sprinkle than a shower, but that doesn't concern me one bit, because if Kate Middleton is throwing it, it's bound to be absolutely flawless and lovely.

This is the royal family we're talking about, so I don't expect it to be just streamers and a sheet cake (though let's be honest, both of those things would be more than enough for any celebration of mine).

So, when is this shower going to go down? Let's just say that there's probably no real room for the party to be a surprise, considering Meghan and Kate's hectic schedules. According to Elle, the shower is set to take place sometime after the three-day royal tour of Morocco (which Meghan and Harry finished on Monday, Feb. 25), and after Kate and William's royal tour in Northern Ireland, which they finished on Thursday, Feb. 28. Basically, it means that her shower could be at any given time up until her due date, which seems to be hovering around late April or early May.

Perhaps the reason Kate is throwing Meghan a U.K. baby shower is because she wasn't able to attend the New York City shower, because she and William took their children on vacation because Prince George and Princess Charlotte were off of school on their half term, according to Hello! magazine. Totally understandable if you ask me.

If you're wondering just how exactly Meghan Markle's U.K. baby shower will be decorated, you're not alone. Considering that Meghan reportedly told friends that she's having a boy, perhaps the decor will follow suit. Or maybe it will bear a similar resemblance to her New York shower at The Mark, which was reportedly super girly, according to E! News.

"The flowers [delivered] were spring colors in pretty pastel shades," a source said about the shower. "There were pink roses and cherry blossom vines," adding, "There were tons of flowers delivered before the shower started in an unmarked van. There was also a large flat cardboard box that appeared to be a convertible crib."

Whatever way you slice the baby shower-themed cake, there's no doubt that the affair will be classy and elegant, just like Markle herself.

No, Meghan. Thank you for getting everyone excited for yet another royal baby.