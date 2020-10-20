They say there's no place like home for the holidays, but, for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, home may have a new meaning in 2020. The couple have settled into their Montecito, California, mansion, and their trips back to the UK have become less and less frequent. Now, as the holiday season fast approaches, the couple have reportedly decided where to celebrate. A new report revealed whether Meghan and Harry will spend Christmas in the U.S. or the UK, and the reported answer might surprise you.

As it turns out, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be returning to the UK, just probably not for the holiday season. The couple plan on making their way to the UK in early January for the start of Meghan's lawsuit against The Mail on Jan. 11. That being said, they'll reportedly squeeze in Christmas festivities stateside before they make their way across the pond. (Elite Daily reached out to Meghan and Harry's reps for confirmation, but did not hear back.)

It's wouldn't be quite the festive, family celebration with the Queen they're used to, but there are other factors to take into consideration as well. One inside source who spoke with Vanity Fair claimed the couple doesn't want to travel more than necessary due to the pandemic.

“Global travel has been made very complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and at the moment the Duke has no plans to travel back to the UK, certainly not before Christmas,” the source said. (Meghan and Harry's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Vanity Fair's report.)

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, where will the couple spend the holidays? According to another Vanity Fair source, the pair will spend Christmas together in their new Montecito mansion. “At this stage they are really enjoying their new life in California and their new home,” the source insisted.

If the pair indeed stay in California for the holiday season, it will mark the second year in a row they chose to celebrate outside the UK. In 2019, they spent the holiday in Canada.

Seeing as Harry and Meghan will have to quarantine for two weeks before their court date on Jan. 11, they might be in the UK to ring in the New Year. But it seems they're far more concerned with building new traditions this year than upholding past ones.