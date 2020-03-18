As many engaged couples cancel or postpone their weddings due to the coronavirus outbreak, it should come as no surprise that Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's wedding may be postponed, too. Her Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor claimed on Instagram Live on March 17 that the wedding has not been outright canceled, but the couple has plans to downsize the nuptials, which were originally scheduled for April 18. Instead, they reportedly plan to marry at a courthouse. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Kent and Emmett to confirm Taylor's claims, but did not hear back in time for publication).

“I’ll be accompanying them to the courthouse,” Taylor shared during his Instagram Live. “Don’t worry, everybody is still getting married.”

While neither Kent nor her "man" Emmett have publicly said anything about updating their wedding plans, they've both made it clear via social media that they're socially isolating.

Alongside an image of just a plain black square posted on March 15, Kent wrote the following:

About to quarantine my a** off. This whole situation has been way too heavy. I’ll catch y’all when this is over. Until then, be safe, stay healthy, and try not to kill each other over toilet paper 👋

Emmett posted a selfie of himself sitting in his car with a duffle bag in the backseat alongside this caption:

Me in my driveway with nowhere to go! Be safe

The couple, who got engaged in September 2018, announced their wedding date via Instagram Story on May 1, 2019. Kent shared a video of herself and Emmett celebrating the good news. She excitedly told the camera at the time, per Us Weekly: “So anyone that wants me to do anything on April 18, I officially can’t because that’s the day I get to marry my baby!”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's to hoping that the couple does whatever feels both safe and right — with or without Taylor by their side.