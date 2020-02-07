Katy Keene has the same creator (Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa), network (The CW), and fictional world as fellow Archieverse series Riverdale, but it looks like the two shows will have at least one major difference. For viewers who are used to watching full seasons of Riverdale on Netflix and are expecting to do the same with this new show, think again, because it doesn't look like Katy Keene will be on Netflix. But not all hope is lost, my dear streamers.

In May 2019, it was announced that Netflix's agreement with The CW's parent companies — which ensured series like Riverdale, Supernatural, The Flash, and Arrow automatically go to Netflix eight days after each season finale airs on The CW — won't be renewed when it expires this spring. This opened up the chance for streaming services to bid against one another for rights to host new CW shows such as Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and, yes, Katy Keene.

As more companies create their own streaming platforms (like WarnerMedia with HBO Max, CBS with CBS All Access, and Disney with Disney+, to name a few), there's more competition for who gets to nab shows after their seasons air. Batwoman is solely owned by Warner Bros, so it was a natural fit for the company's streaming service (HBO Max), but since Katy Keene has two owners (Warner Bros TV and CBS Studios), its landing place wasn't so straightforward.

Reports in May 2019 said Netflix was one of the contenders to receive Katy Keene, but Deadline reported in October that HBO Max gained the rights to stream Katy Keene. This was seemingly confirmed in the new HBO Max trailer featuring all the shows it will offer; the video shows a clip of Katy Keene at 22 seconds in.

But just because Netflix's overall deal with The CW is over, it doesn't mean subscribers will lose their favorite shows. Netflix will continue to receive new seasons of series it already has deals with, including Riverdale, The Flash, and Dynasty, and it has the opportunity to bid for future shows individually. Also, there's a chance Netflix could get the rights outside of the U.S., so if you're abroad, you could still have a chance of seeing Katy Keene on the platform.

Katy Keene premieres on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Episodes will be available on The CW's website and mobile app the day after airing.