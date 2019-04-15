After nearly two years of waiting, we are finally in the thick of the final season of Game of Thrones. The mega-popular fantasy series debuted its first episode from its eighth and final season on Sunday night, and it was filled with reunions and revelations. One of the biggest revelations was about Jon Snow's true identity, and it has left fans wondering if Jon will tell Dany who he is in Game of Thrones. The bombshell news will obviously change everything about Jon and Dany's new relationship, unless Jon decides to keep the truth a secret.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Season 8 premiere episode of Game of Thrones. Fans have known for over a year that Jon Snow is actually Aegon Targaryen, the secret son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark and the true heir to the Iron Throne, but Jon himself only just found out about his real identity on Sunday night's Season 8 premiere. Last season ended with Samwell Tarly and Bran Stark uncovering the truth about Jon's parentage, and now that everyone is back together in Winterfell at the beginning of Season 8, Bran urged Sam to finally reveal Jon's secret to him.

Of course, Jon Snow has some trouble processing this mind-blowing news. Sam gets Jon alone to tell him that he is actually a Targaryen and the rightful king of Westeros, and it sends Jon into a state of confusion. After all, he just bent the knee to Daenerys, assuring her that he would help her claim the Iron Thrones rather than claim it for himself. Not to mention the incestuous implications that the news also brings with it — Jon now knows that he has been hooking up with his aunt! Incest is not exactly uncommon in Westeros, but it is much more associated with the Stark's mortal enemies, the Lannisters.

As of right now, only three people know the truth about Jon Snow: Bran, Samwell, and Jon. The premiere episode ended before we really got to see how Jon wants to deal with the big revelation, and fans are really curious as to whether Jon will tell Daenerys the truth of keep his true identity hidden.

On the one hand, Jon has always been portrayed as someone who does the right thing, and his relationship with Daenerys is stronger than ever right now, so it feels like he will tell her the truth right away so they can work it out together. But on the other hand, Jon has never been as interested in claiming the Iron Throne as Daenerys has, and telling her that he is actually the rightful king of Westeros could quickly turn Daenerys' love for him into jealousy and competition. It definitely seems like Jon Snow is more interested in just being Jon Snow, rather than taking on the role of Aegon Targaryen. In the end, he may actually choose to brush his destiny to the side in favor of helping Daenerys win the throne. That is, if Bran and Sam can manage to keep his secret hidden as well.