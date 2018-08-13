Game of Thrones Season 8 is less than a year away. When it comes, no one knows, but no matter what, it's arriving before the 2019 Emmy cut off, which means fans have less than a year to wait, max. The question is, what happens when it gets here? Most assume they have an idea. Jon and Daenerys will face down the Night King, the Night King will lose, and a happy-ish ending will ensue. But what if everyone is wrong? What if there's a giant twist like Jon Snow becomes the Night King?

This is the latest theory by those driven mad by the long wait. Usually, most fans would shrug it off, it's just Redditors redditing on again. But this theory arguing there's only one way for the armies of men to win against the armies of the dead holds water.

The reasoning is pretty simple. Think back to Season 6, episode 5. In Bran's visions, he sees the Night King was made by the Children of the Forst, centuries ago, years before the first Long Night, which was 8,000 years ago. Therefore, he must be immortal. So how does Jon Snow kill something immortal?

He can't. So how does he defeat the Night King without killing him?

Let Redditor AnghkoR explain:

Someone has to 'pull out' the dragonglass in his chest which was used to create him in the first place. By doing this the Night King would 'die,' but unlike what happens when someone kills a 'normal' white walker, none of the creatures the Night king 'created' or turned would die. Instead they would lose the mind controlling effect the Night King has on them, and they would start doing whatever the f*ck they want, i.e. rampaging around the country. To prevent this scenario from happening someone has to take the place of the Night King by stabbing himself with the previously extracted dragonglass-dagger. By doing this the person (in our mind Jon Snow) would sacrifice himself for the greater good, gaining control over all of the wights and walkers. He then would lead them back over the wall back into the north where they would stay like it has been before since the last long night (like a beast in a cage).

Moreover, this theory works with the ongoing arguments behind the Azor Ahai lore from the first Long Night. The legends say the person who will defeat the Night King is Ahai Reborn. As far as everyone on the show knows Jon's not anyone reborn. He's the first child born of a union between the dragonlords of Valyria and the Stark family of Westeros, which is pretty big, but it doesn't make him Ahai.

So what is the kernel of truth behind the legend? Reddit has long argued Jon Snow's fate will follow that of Ahai, which was sacrificing everything, including himself, to take down the Night King. Not by dying, but by taking over the position.

Could this be the bittersweet ending George R.R. Martin has teased all these years? It would be on the bitter end of the scale if it's true.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will arrive on HBO before the end of June 2019.