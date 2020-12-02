There are some things in life that feel so deeply ingrained, it's hard to imagine them any differently. One of those things is Chris Harrison as the quintessential host of the Bachelor franchise, since he's held the position every season of its nearly 20-year run. But for the first time in Bachelor history, JoJo Fletcher has taken over hosting duties. Even though her substitution on Tayshia's season is only temporary, fans are wondering: Will JoJo eventually replace Chris Harrison as Bachelorette host?

This season of The Bachelorette was filmed over the summer in a quarantine bubble at a resort in Palm Springs, California, in order to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic. That meant that when Chris left the bubble to help move his son into college, he needed to take 14 days to quarantine before he could return to his hosting duties safely. He didn't leave The Bachelorette without a host, though.

JoJo, who was a contestant during Season 20 of The Bachelor and the Bachelorette herself in Season 12, stepped in to help guide Tayshia Adams' season along. JoJo's hosting gig is only for the 14 days of shooting that Chris had to quarantine, and Chris will return to his post for the end of this season. But, could this be a test run for JoJo to eventually take over hosting duties for good some day?

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

JoJo would make an excellent choice for Bachelor Nation's new host if Chris ever decides to step down. Since she's been through the Bachelor journey herself a couple times (and ended up engaged!) she could impart a bit of wisdom to future contestants.

Fans are already convinced that JoJo's time on The Bachelorette is her screen test for eventually taking over hosting duties. They've taken to Twitter to share their predictions:

Right now, there are no definite plans for Chris to leave the Bachelor franchise. But realistically speaking, he has to retire eventually. When he does, fans seem to be really behind the idea of JoJo taking over his job.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.