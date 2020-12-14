A newly announced reboot of iCarly promises to take fans of the Nickelodeon hit back to the iconic Shay loft once again, but one of the original stars may be absent. In the wake of the big announcement, fans notice Jennette McCurdy was not part of the returning cast, leading to questions of whether her character Sam Puckett will be part of the new show or not. So, will Jennette McCurdy be in the iCarly reboot? A producer of the upcoming series has revealed what's going on behind the scenes.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, news broke that a revival of the popular Nickelodeon series iCarly was in development at Paramount+, the new name for CBS' streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access. The reports confirmed Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor will all reprise their lead roles in the new show, which will see them aged up nearly ten years and tackle more adult themes. Cosgrove starred as popular vlogger Carly Shay, with Kress as her producer friend Freddie and Trainor as her eccentric older brother Spencer.

Since those were the only three confirmed cast members for the reboot, all eyes were on McCurdy, the show's other lead who played Carly's best friend Sam. Fans took to Twitter to ask producer Jay Kogen, who is developing the revival alongside Ali Schouten, about McCurdy's involvement or lack thereof. Kogen revealed the ball is in McCurdy's court to decide if she wants to play Sam again, and also confirmed the reboot will not recast Sam if McCurdy decides to not reprise the role.

McCurdy herself has yet to comment on the reboot in any way. She's not the only notable absence from the announced cast, though. Noah Munck, who played the fan-favorite character Gibby, is also not currently attached to the reboot. Kogen told a fan that the team has approached him to reprise his role, but it's not yet clear if Gibby will be back or not.

There's still a good chunk of time before production for the revival begins in March, so iCarly fans will just have to hope McCurdy and Munck decide to bring Sam and Gibby back for the new show.