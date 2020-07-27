When the first trailer for The Kissing Booth 2 came out, fans were surprised by what they saw. Jacob Elordi, who played bad-boy love interest Noah in the first film, barely showed up, and when he did, some fans thought he looked not so happy to be there. On the one hand, a Noah-lite story made sense. He'd gone off to Harvard, while Elle, a high school senior, was still based in California. But fans speculated it was a sign the Elle-Noah love story could end with The Kissing Booth 2. But the cliffhanger in the second movie left a new question: Will Jacob Elordi be in The Kissing Booth 3? Fans just might be in for a surprise.

Warning: Spoilers for The Kissing Booth 2 follow. The good news, for now anyway, is Elle and Noah are still on. Given the choice of picking a new hottie Marco or remaining with Noah, Elle stayed the course, though Marco didn't look like he was ready to walk away at the end of the sequel. But Elle's hope that fate would help her choose between attending Harvard with Noah or Berkeley with Lee (as she'd always dreamed) took a turn. Her plan that one school would turn her down backfired, leaving her with two letters of acceptance.

As The Kissing Booth 2 closed, Elle lied to Noah about the acceptance letter, trying to buy time while avoiding making the hard choice of disappointing someone. But come next year's final installment in the trilogy, Elle will have to decide where she's going to college.

But even if Elle decides to stay in California instead of picking Harvard, it doesn't necessarily mean the end of her and Noah's relationship. Some couples survive the long-term relationship game and beat the odds to end up together post-college. That said, Elle picking Harvard doesn't necessarily mean she and Noah will survive either. Such a move might render Marco a distant memory, but there are plenty of other guys she'll meet, and plenty of college men she could fall for.

Even though little is known as yet about The Kissing Booth 3 (other than it's already been filmed and will premiere in 2021), the way the second film ended at least made it seem like Noah will be back. Then, a clip of the third movie released by Netflix on July 26 confirmed he will be back. The brief scene showed Elle, Noah, Lee, and Rachel hanging out by the pool, before Elle and Noah slipping away to "read poetry" together.

It's not clear how big Elordi's role will be, but fans can rest assured he will appear in at least one scene (and probably more than that). Whether Noah and Elle's relationship continues (or reaches a satisfying conclusion) remains to be seen.

The Kissing Booth 3 will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2021.