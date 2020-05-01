Netflix's Hollywood is the first significant series from Ryan Murphy under his new contract. According to Murphy, the streamer greenlit 10 series ideas from him, so this is only the first of many. And yet, fans can't help but wonder, will Hollywood get a Season 2? And if it does, will the series be like Glee or Pose, with a traditional format of keeping the same cast and setting season to season? Or will it be more of an anthology series, like American Horror Story and American Crime Story? Warning: Spoilers for Hollywood follow.

On the one hand, Hollywood is a fantasy much like Glee was when it started, and Pose continues to be. Despite the reality of the world being far harsher than the show allows, nothing bad ever seems to happen to the main characters. Nothing terrible happens to the movie Meg at all, despite threats to cancel or burn it. Instead, Ace Studios invents the concept of "the wide release," the film makes Marvel Cinematic Universe levels of money, and it all-but-sweeps the Oscars.

But Netflix is not billing the show as a series that expected to have seasons. It's categorized as a "Limited Series." That's important for the world of Emmys since it puts the show in a different category than, say The Crown or This Is Us come awards season. But it also suggests that there won't be a Season 2. Moreover, Samara Weaving, who plays Claire Wood, when asked, tells Elite Daily she has not heard anything about a possible second season.

Netflix

Most "Limited Series" do not get a second round. Last year's Limited Series Emmy winner, Chernobyl, for instance, isn't going to have a sequel. Moreover, Hollywood feels like a contained story, with a beginning, middle, and happy ending.

But a show initially billed as a "Limited Series" doesn't always stay that way. Big Little Lies, for instance, wound up with a Season 2. More importantly, Ryan Murphy tend to classify his anthology series as "Limited Series," since each one is a standalone story.

Both seasons of ACS, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, were classified as "Limited Series" (and both won the category). So was Feud: Bette and Joan. AHS has not been nominated for an Emmy since 2015 when it landed one for Season 4, American Horror Story: Freak Show. Still, when it has, it gets submitted and nominated in the "Limited Series" category.

Right now, there's no sign of a Hollywood Season 2 in the works. But this "Limited Series" designation could just be a sign Hollywood is destined to be Murphy's next anthology series.