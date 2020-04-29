The entire internet was shook when reports Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are having a baby hit the internet on April 28. Just a day later, more baby news arrived. If you're wondering if Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik will have a boy or girl, here's your intel.

On April 29, TMZ and Entertainment Tonight both separately confirmed Hadid and Malik are having a baby girl via sources. Hadid's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation on the pregnancy or the baby's sex.

According to ET, Hadid and Malik were reportedly "over the moon" when they found out the news. A source for the publication claimed, now that they know the baby's sex, Hadid and Malik are preparing for her arrival even more diligently.

"At the end of the day it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," the insider claimed.

As if this wasn't already enough excitement to digest, it looks like the baby could be here sooner than later. ET's source claims Hadid is already 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.

The new reports about Zigi's baby's sex arrived after much speculation among fans about the topic. A popular theory that Hadid's 25th birthday party doubled as a gender reveal party went viral on Twitter shortly after the rumored baby news broke.

If you take a look back at photos from the party, one shows her posing with balloons that make the number "25." After closer inspection, fans realized the balloons had pink and blue strings, and they were entirely convinced the color choice was intentional.

Because Hadid was holding the blue balloon string in her photos from the party, fans assumed she was having a boy, but based on the latest reports, they may be off base.

Malik and Hadid have remained silent on all the baby rumors, but whether they're true or not, fans can't wait to meet Hadid and Malik's mini-me.