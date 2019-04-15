War and death may be engulfing all of Westeros, but there are some sparks of romance in the embattled kingdom as well. Although Arya has been largely off on her own, honing her skills as an assassin throughout the run of Game of Thrones, fans think that the youngest Stark may get a happy, non-bloody end after all. After watching the Season 8 premiere, fans are asking will Gendry and Arya end up together. They could become more than just friendly acquaintances before the series ends.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Season 8 premiere episode of Game of Thrones. The long-awaited season premiere episode began with a nostalgic nod to how the entire series began. In the very first episode, Robert Baratheon marched into Winterfell in a lavish procession, but of course, a lot has changed since then. In the Season 8 premiere, it was Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen that were at the center of a big procession into Winterfell, leading the large group that we saw battling the White Walkers north of the Wall in the Season 7 finale. That also includes Tyrion Lannister and Gendry. Noticeably, Arya perked up and actually smiled when she saw Gendry riding back into town alive and well.

More to come...