The three hours of Avengers: Endgame included so many wild twists involving scores of major superheroes that it can be hard to keep everything straight. One of the biggest question marks that fans are left with at the end of the movie is Gamora. The final moments of the film have fans questioning if Gamora will return or is she actually gone for good. Let's break down what could have happened to Gamora at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoiler from Avengers: Endgame. Pretty much every Marvel fan knew that Avengers: Endgame would somehow involve the resurrection of the superheroes that Thanos turned to dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but that still left Gamora's fate in question. Unlike the rest of the heroes who died in Infinity War, Thanos killed Gamora before the snap and without the use of the Infinity Stones, pushing her to her death in order to obtain the Soul Stone. Because of this discrepancy, it did not seem likely that Gamora would come back to life along with the rest of the Avengers.

That seemed to be the case in Avengers: Endgame. Hulk is able to reverse the effects of Thanos' snap, but he also notes to Captain America that he was trying to bring back Peggy Carter as well, but could not do it. That line seems to confirm that only the people who were turned to dust came back to life, and not people who died before the snap. And sure enough, when all of the Avengers assembled to fight Thanos, a resurrected Gamora was not among them.

However, Gamora was in the movie. A version of Gamora from the past (immediately prior to the events of Guardians of the Galaxy) was transported into the present-day timeline along with Thanos and Nebula. Although she was initially siding with her father, the past-Gamora quickly bonded with present-timeline version of her sister and decided to fight alongside the Avengers. She even gets a short reunion with Peter Quill, although since Gamora is from the past, she actually does not know who he is and she attacks him when he tries to reunite with her.

But then, Tony Stark equips the Infinity Stones and snaps away Thanos and his entire army. This moment is what makes Gamora's existence such a question mark after Endgame, since we do not see whether she disappeared with the rest of the time travelers or somehow survives Tony's snap.

At the end of the movie, we see a quick shot of Peter Quill trying to locate Gamora on his ship's computer, but it tells him that she cannot be found. It would seem to make the most sense that Gamora actually did turn to dust after Tony's snap, since the snap probably targeted everyone who had traveled through time with Thanos to invade the present-day timeline. Plus, even if Tony could try to focus his snap to get rid of everyone but Gamora, he pretty definitely did not do that since he has no idea that Gamora even returned with Thanos.

While the fate of Gamora does seem grim, we do know that there is a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie in the works, so Marvel fans can never count out some sort of miraculous resurrection.